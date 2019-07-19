Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 19, 2019

State representative resigns after casting vote for speaker

Updated 11:45AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee lawmaker has resigned from the state legislature, saying he needs to spend more time with his family and tend to his winery business.

News outlets report 59-year-old Rep. Bill Sanderson, R-Kenton, announced his retirement would take effect at noon Wednesday. He was serving his fifth term.

Sanderson's departure comes on the same day lawmakers gathered in Nashville to select a replacement for House Speaker Glen Casada. Sanderson said he planned to cast his vote then officially retire.

Casada is scheduled to resign Aug. 2 after scandals involving explicit text messages.

As reasons for his resignation, Sanderson cited his growing winery and his son-in-law who was recently diagnosed with throat cancer.

Sanderson says his resignation will allow a special election to be called so voters can choose his successor.

