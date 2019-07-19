FTC sues firm behind Facebook privacy scandal

VOL. 43 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 19, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is suing Cambridge Analytica over privacy violations and has settled with key individuals in the Facebook privacy scandal.

The FTC alleges that Cambridge Analytica employed deceptive tactics to harvest tens of millions of people's personal information through a Facebook app developed by an outside researcher, Aleksandr Kogan.

Kogan and former Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix have agreed to orders that restrict how they conduct business in the future. The settlement requires them to delete or destroy all personal information gathered.

Cambridge Analytica filed for bankruptcy and has not settled the FTC's allegations. The FTC voted unanimously for the complaint.

The news comes as the FTC announced a $5 billion settlement with Facebook over privacy violations partly stemming from the Cambridge Analytica app.