VOL. 43 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 19, 2019

Smokies officials seek input on African-American experience

GATLINBURG (AP) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials are inviting the public to help with an effort to research the African-American experience in southern Appalachia.

According to a news release, participants in open house events will have the opportunity to learn about the history of African-Americans in the park and share their personal experiences or family stories.

The first discussion event takes place Aug. 1 at the Blount County Public Library in Maryville, Tennessee. A second event is scheduled for Aug. 5 at the Pigeon Community Multicultural Development Center in Waynesville, North Carolina. Both events start at 6:00 p.m.

Superintendent Cassius Cash said in the release, "We hope that even more people will see themselves included and connected to the Smokies through this effort."

