The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 19, 2019

Democratic group launches ad campaign targeting Trump

Updated 12:43PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — The largest outside Democratic group will spend as much as $450,000 per week on an ad campaign aimed at weakening President Donald Trump in battleground states.

Priorities USA Chairman Guy Cecil says the first batch of online ads went live Tuesday. They are targeting Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, Nevada and Florida.

Cecil says Trump has presided over an economy that is doing well overall, but polling shows many Americans feel the prosperity hasn't trickled down to them.

The group's ads will target Trump on issues like the cost of health care, college affordability and jobs.

