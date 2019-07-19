Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 19, 2019

'Avengers: Endgame' has passed 'Avatar' as biggest film ever

Updated 7:46AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The global box office has a new king in "Avengers: Endgame."

The superhero extravaganza this weekend usurped "Avatar" to become the highest-grossing film of all time, with an estimated $2.79 billion in worldwide grosses in just 13 weeks.

"Avatar" held onto the record for a decade at $2.789 billion.

The title comes with a few caveats, however, including the fact that "Avatar's" grosses are not adjusted for inflation. Also, domestically, "Avengers: Endgame" is No. 2 to "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" by around $80 million.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige gave a shout-out to "Avatar" director James Cameron Saturday night at San Diego Comic-Con for holding the record for so long. Feige also noted the inflation technicality and said Cameron will probably hold the title again someday.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0