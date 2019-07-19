Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 19, 2019

Tennessee ag agency offers more farmer assistance options

Updated 7:42AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee is changing its assistance to farmers diversifying and expanding their farm operations.

The Department of Agriculture says the amendments will be applied to the state's Agriculture Enhancement Program, a cost share program that assists agricultural producers in making long-term investments. The changes are based on a recent survey of participants and industry partners throughout the state.

Those changes include a new cattle herd health program to help improve the profitability of Tennessee cattle, increasing the verification period for long-term equipment and structure investments, and adding a cost-share option for hay production.

The state says the enhancement program has invested more than $168 million in more than 57,000 producer projects since its 2005 launch.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0