Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 19, 2019

Tennessee sees annual increase in drug overdose deaths

Updated 1:59PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee saw its highest number of drug overdoses last year as surrounding states saw drops in the ongoing opioid crisis.

According to a report released Thursday, 1,837 people died from drug overdoses in 2018.

The Tennessean reports that the 2018 death toll from drug overdoses increased 3% from 2017 — which had previously been considered the state's deadliest year. Meanwhile, overdoses decreased 4% nationwide.

The report compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not specify which drugs caused the overdoses. However, state epidemiologist Dr. Tim Jones says the increase is likely attributed to fentanyl and methamphetamine overdoses.

Jones added that it's unclear why Tennessee's numbers increased while nearby states like Kentucky and West Virginia saw decreases.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0