The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 19, 2019

Markets Right Now: Stocks shake off early loss, end higher

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks shook off early losses and closed mostly higher on Wall Street as technology and bank stocks rallied.

IBM rose 4.5% Thursday after reporting solid results. The company, along with Apple, helped lift the technology sector to lead the broader gains.

Banks led financial stocks higher. BB&T rose 2.8% and SunTrust Banks rose 2.7%.

Major indexes were down most of the day after Netflix reported a slump in new subscribers that sank its stock and took other communications companies down with it. That sector remained the biggest loser of the day. Netflix sank 10.3%.

The S&P 500 rose 10 points, or 0.4%, to 2,995.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 2 points to 27,222. The Nasdaq added 22 points, or 0.3%, to 8,207.

