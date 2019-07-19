Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 19, 2019

Tennessee senator faces unethical medical conduct charges

NASHVILLE (AP) — Health officials are accusing a Tennessee Republican lawmaker of engaging in unethical conduct as a physician and are urging the state to take disciplinary actions.

In June, the Department of Health submitted the charges against Sen. Joey Hensley of Hohenwald to the Board of Medical Examiners. The case will now go to a hearing in September.

The charges, as first reported by The Tennessean on Thursday, allege Hensley improperly treated and prescribed controlled substances to immediate family members and an employee with whom Hensley was also involved in a personal relationship.

Hensley did not immediately return a request for comment. A health department spokeswoman said the agency doesn't comment on pending litigation.

The 63-year-old Republican lawmaker has been licensed to practice medicine in Tennessee since 1984.

