The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 19, 2019

Ledger wins 4 top awards in statewide competition

The Nashville Ledger has won four first-place awards in the annual University of Tennessee/Tennessee Press Association newspaper competition.

The Knoxville Ledger and Hamilton County Herald, also produced by the Ledger staff, won five first-place awards each. The three publications had a combined 30 top-five commendations.

Nashville’s first-place winners are:

• Best Business Coverage: Bill Lewis, Hollie Deese, Jeannie Naujeck, Tim Ghianni, Tom Wood, Linda Bryant

• Investigative Reporting: Hollie Deese, for her story on I-440 reconstruction options.

• Public Service: Tom Wood, Kathy Carlson, Linda Bryant, Sam Stockard

• Personal Humor Column: Joe Rogers for his column on why John Prine is great but not a good fit for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Chattanooga’s first-place winners are:

• Local features: David Laprad

• Community Lifestyles: Nancy Henderson

• Best Education Reporting: Nancy Henderson, Hollie Deese and Jeannie Naujeck)

• Best Single Feature: David Laprad

• Best Business Coverage: Hollie Deese and David Laprad

Knoxville’s first-place winners are:

• Best Business Coverage: Joe Morris, Linda Bryant, Mike Blackerby, Dave Link

• Best News Photo: Adam Taylor Gash

• Investigative Reporting: Linda Bryant, Nancy Henderson

• Best Sports Writing: Rhiannon Potkey

• Local Features: Joe Morris, Hollie Deese

Newspapers were competing against publications of similar circulation. The Nashville Ledger competed in Category 3, while the Knoxville Ledger was in Category 2 and the Hamilton County Herald in Category 1.

