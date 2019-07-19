Home > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 19, 2019
Ledger wins 4 top awards in statewide competition
Updated 2:46PM
The Nashville Ledger has won four first-place awards in the annual University of Tennessee/Tennessee Press Association newspaper competition.
The Knoxville Ledger and Hamilton County Herald, also produced by the Ledger staff, won five first-place awards each. The three publications had a combined 30 top-five commendations.
Nashville’s first-place winners are:
• Best Business Coverage: Bill Lewis, Hollie Deese, Jeannie Naujeck, Tim Ghianni, Tom Wood, Linda Bryant
• Investigative Reporting: Hollie Deese, for her story on I-440 reconstruction options.
• Public Service: Tom Wood, Kathy Carlson, Linda Bryant, Sam Stockard
• Personal Humor Column: Joe Rogers for his column on why John Prine is great but not a good fit for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Chattanooga’s first-place winners are:
• Local features: David Laprad
• Community Lifestyles: Nancy Henderson
• Best Education Reporting: Nancy Henderson, Hollie Deese and Jeannie Naujeck)
• Best Single Feature: David Laprad
• Best Business Coverage: Hollie Deese and David Laprad
Knoxville’s first-place winners are:
• Best Business Coverage: Joe Morris, Linda Bryant, Mike Blackerby, Dave Link
• Best News Photo: Adam Taylor Gash
• Investigative Reporting: Linda Bryant, Nancy Henderson
• Best Sports Writing: Rhiannon Potkey
• Local Features: Joe Morris, Hollie Deese
Newspapers were competing against publications of similar circulation. The Nashville Ledger competed in Category 3, while the Knoxville Ledger was in Category 2 and the Hamilton County Herald in Category 1.