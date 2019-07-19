Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 19, 2019

Some in GOP chastise Trump rally's cries to 'send her back'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some Republicans are criticizing the chants of "send her back" by the crowed at a rally with President Donald Trump.

But none of those who have spoken so far are directly taking on Trump after he stirred up his supporters by reviling young Democratic congresswomen who've criticized him and suggesting they leave the U.S. Trump spoke Wednesday night in North Carolina.

The four lawmakers include a black woman, a Hispanic and two Muslims.

Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer heads the House GOP's campaign arm, and told reporters Thursday "there's no place" for such chants.

Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger tweeted that the crowd's call was "ugly, wrong & would send chills down the spines of our Founding Fathers."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it's time to "lower the rhetoric" about racism.

