The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 19, 2019

White House slams contempt vote for officials

Updated 7:24AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is slamming the Democrat-controlled House's vote to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt for failing to comply with subpoenas related to a decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is calling the move "ridiculous and yet another lawless attempt to harass the President and his Administration."

Grisham says the departments of Justice and Commerce have produced more than 31,000 pages of documents on the issue, and that senior officials from both agencies have spoken on record to address the matter.

The vote is largely symbolic because the Justice Department is unlikely to prosecute Barr and Ross.

Trump last week abandoned his effort to add a citizenship question into the 2020 census after the Supreme Court blocked the move.

