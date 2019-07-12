Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 12, 2019

House votes to condemn Trump tweets

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-led House has voted to condemn President Donald Trump's tweets telling four Democratic congresswomen of color to "go back" to their countries of origin.

Tuesday's vote was 240-187 and was solidly opposed by Republicans. It came after Trump and top congressional Republicans denied he is a racist and urged GOP lawmakers to oppose the Democratic measure.

The resolution says the House "strongly condemns" Trump's "racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color."

Republicans say Democrats are using the uproar over Trump's comments to score political points. But Democrats say such comments were revolting and needed to be vilified, especially coming from the president.

Trump didn't back down and tweeted that lawmakers unhappy with the U.S. "can leave."

