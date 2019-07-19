VOL. 43 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 19, 2019

Night Market. All Things Tomato night. Nashville Farmers’ Market hosts a night market the third Friday of every month. Rain or shine, Friday, 5-9 p.m. The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers and live music. Free and family friendly. Nashville Farmers’ Market, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. Information

FRIDAY JULY 19

Moon Party

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing during a morning filled with moon-themed games and activities. Children ages 0-12. Gallatin Public Library, 123 East Main Street. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Family event.

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

Enjoy these unique Friday night parties featuring bluegrass music performed by attendees as well as main acts. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center. Food available, Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Adults: $20 advance, $25 day of; Youth (7-17): $7 advance, $10 day of; Children 6 and younger free. Pickers: $5 (no alcohol), $10 with beer. Season pass: $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. 7-11 p.m. Information

Movie Night at Gallatin’s Farmers Market

Bring chairs, blankets and the whole family to view the delightful classic, Charlotte’s Web. 7:45 p.m. (dusk). Free event with popcorn and water provided. Gallatin Farmers Market, 160 W. Franklin St. Information

SATURDAY, JULY 20

Apollo 11 Moon Landing 50th Anniversary

Join Adventure Science Center Apollo intern Alyssa Zajan for a public discussion and presentation about the giant leap for mankind that shaped American history and space travel. Learn the story behind how we got there, what we learned from the 1969 spacewalk and about future missions for human lunar and space exploration. The 40-minute discussion and visual presentation is free and open to the public. Union Station Hotel Grand Lobby. 6 p.m. Limited availability valet parking, $10. Union Station Hotel, 1001 Broadway. Information

Space Day at Tennessee State Museum

Space-themed activities for families and special programming for all ages throughout the day at the museum. Visitors are invited to view fragments from the moon’s surface that were brought to Earth by the astronauts that took part in the first lunar landing, on display in the Museum’s Tennessee Transforms gallery. At 2 p.m., visitors are invited to screen a segment of the Nashville Public Television documentary “Chasing the Moon” from the American Experience series. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1000 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Information

Free Fishing Day

Lock 4 Point Park, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Includes artist performances, food vendors and a children’s fishing derby. Information

Music City Jerk Festival

Jerk is a style of cooking native to Jamaica, developed around 1655 by natives from local food sources. Authentic Caribbean chefs, restaurants and vendors will be preparing and serving their best dishes and competing for top vendor award. Patrons can obtain samples from participating vendors. Live entertainment. Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way, Parking Lots A-D. 1-9 p.m. Fee: $10. Information

SUNDAY, JULY 21

Jazz on the Cumberland

This is a free, family-friendly event. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert. Parking is $5 in Lot R and Lot T at Nissan Stadium. This is an alcohol-free event. Cumberland Park. 5:30-8 p.m. Additional Dates: Aug. 18, Sept. 8 and Sept. 22. Information

WEDNESDAY. JULY 24

Williamson State of the County

Featuring Mayor Rogers Anderson. Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, 700 Cool Springs Blvd. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Members-$55, non-members- $75. Registration required. Information

THURSDAY, JULY 25

Talent Solutions Forum – Building Internal Talent Pipelines

The Nashville region will thrive if talent is readily available to match the skills and education required by employers. Join us for the next Talent Solutions Forum, Building Internal Talent Pipelines, to learn how employers leverage Tennessee Reconnect and other work-based learning initiatives to upskill their current workforce to create an internal pipeline of talent within the business. All registration funds support Nashville GRAD. Nashville State Community College, Building H Auditorium, 120 White Bridge Road. 7:30-8 a.m. registration and networking, 8-9 a.m. Panel Discussion with Laura Ward, director of adult talent initiatives, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce (moderator), Robin Pisciotta, senior HR business partner, HCA Healthcare, Karisse Spray, assistant vice president, human resources, Nashville International Airport and Ryan Simpson, assistant director, human resources, Tennessee Department of Transportation. Registration is required for this event. Fee: Chamber member: $20, Future member: $35. Information

Street Eats

A gathering of as many as 20 local food trucks along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, JULY 26

Williamson, Inc. Legislative Update

Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, 7:15 a.m. Networking, 7:30-8:30 a.m. program. Williamson, Inc. Legislative Update is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. The one-hour program is aired on Comcast Channel 3, and rebroadcast on Williamson County Television’s YouTube Channel. Information

Red, White & Zoo

Enjoy unlimited samples of wine, a curated selection of craft beers, live music and animal encounters. A strictly 21 and over adult only fundraising event. 7-10 p.m. Fee: General admission: $65 non-members, $60 members, $75 week of event. Includes unlimited wine tastings and a commemorative glass VIP: $125 non-members, $115 members, $140 week of, includes: in addition to above food paring with select wines, a private entrance and a VIP lounge. Nashville Zoo at Grassmere, 3777 Nolensville Pike. Information

SATURDAY, JULY 27

Music City Brewer’s Festival

This event is one of the longest running beer festivals in Nashville. Walk of Fame Park, 5-9 p.m. Enjoy brew tastings from over 50 breweries, live music, food and more. 21 and over event. Fee: General admission: $49, VIP: $75. Non-drinking $20. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the NHA. Information

SUNDAY, JULY 28

Back to School Bash

A plethora of food trucks and vendors as well as bouncy houses, games and music. Free backpacks and school supplies for the first 150 kids in attendance. Support Second Harvest Food Bank by donating a non-perishable food item. The Y. A.N. A Organization, 2517 Clarksville Pike. Free event, but must register

TUESDAY, JULY 30

Nashville Career Fair

Ready for a new career, then come to this live recruiting/hiring event. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Radisson Nashville Airport, 1112 Airport Center Drive. Free event, but registration is required. Additional dates: Sept. 17 and Nov. 6. Information

THURSDAY, AUG.1

Nashville Emerging Leader Awards

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and YP Nashville are proud to present the Thirteenth Annual Nashville Emerging Leader Awards (NELAs).The NELAs will recognize young professionals in 14 industry classifications who are excelling in their careers and making a difference in the Nashville community. Lipscomb University Collins Alumni Auditorium/Analog at the Hutton Hotel. 5-10 p.m. Fee: $25 and up. Registration required. Information

Street Eats

A gathering of as many as 20 local food trucks along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, AUG. 3

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, AUG. 6

Deals, Deals, Deals

This meeting brings hot, relevant topics to the intermediate and advanced investors. Meeting led by Tyler Cauble. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members. Nonmembers $50. Pre-registering is recommended. Information

AUGUST 9-10

Tomato Art Fest

Celebrating its sweet 16 this year, this fun and wacky event is a local favorite. Located in Historic East Nashville’s Five Points, this free, costume-encouraged event provides a wildly entertaining, fun-filled day for all types and all-ages. Friday: 7-10:30 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Information