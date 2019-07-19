Top Middle Tennessee residential sales for second quarter 2019

VOL. 43 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 19, 2019

Top residential real estate sales, second quarter 2019, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

Address Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price Price Per Sq Ft 4333 Glen Eden 37205 5/23 4333 Glen Eden Trust Wilson Caroline Cooke; Wilson William M $5,250,000 $477 1103 Belle Meade 37205 6/25 BMB Land Trust Alexee Allen Saunders Trust $4,062,500 $579 700 Belle Meade 37205 5/28 Wilson Caroline Cooke Spalding Mary C; Spalding Michael J $3,900,000 $704 266 Ensworth 37205 4/3 266 Ensworth Place Trust Jan Bryan Bowen Revocable Living Trust $3,322,023 $678 315 Walnut 37205 6/21 Rupert Kathryn Kissel; Rupert Timothy John 315 Walnut Drive Trust $3,000,000 $640 5028 Franklin 37220 6/12 Griffey Christina Michelle; Miller Allen B Jr Stacey Jennifer Dunlap Trustee $2,900,000 NA 4727 Post 37205 4/17 Post Road Trust Anne Caldwell Parsons 2012 Irrevocable Trust $2,900,000 $495 5206 Granny White 37220 4/9 Baron Carolyn; Baron Marc-Oliver Rogers Frank M V; Rogers Jessica $2,800,000 $493 2232 Chickering 37215 5/28 Murray Demarco Encore Const LLC $2,795,704 NA 3918 Dorcas 37215 4/24 3918 Dorcas Drive Trust Elaine Callaway McWilliams TN Marital Trust; Martin Sandra L; McWilliams Scott Douglas $2,691,500 $367 900 20th 37212 6/20 Nashville Condo LLC Woodmont Trust $2,600,000 $918 3910 Wayland 37215 5/6 BNA Holdings LLC Myers Angela; Myers Chase $2,600,000 $1,184 6129 Hillsboro 37215 5/16 6129 Hillsboro LLC Coleman Christopher G; Williams Holly A $2,600,000 $418 1101 Lynnwood 37215 5/30 Anderson Family Trust; Anderson Allen F Estate Anderson Candace A $2,599,365 $384 851 Curtiswood 37204 6/12 Allen Revocable Living Trust Dogwood Trust $2,500,000 $602 2303 Hampton 37215 5/9 Barbieri Damon M; Barbieri McLean J Conrad David; Conrad Karen $2,495,000 $410 1034 13th 37212 6/27 Nashville Rental Partners GP Courtney Brian A; Williams Bradley D $2,400,000 NA 407 Brookfield 37205 5/1 WCGRB LLC Yappen Darrin E; Yappen Melanie P $2,355,000 $451 5400 Stanford 37215 4/3 Meyer William T; Sund-Meyer Kerstin Spengler Cynthia N; Spengler Dan M $2,350,000 $441 828 Belle Meade 37205 4/4 Owen Jeffery Carl; Owen Meghan Montgomery Scott & Karen McKean Living Trust $2,350,000 $434 417 Westview 37205 4/15 417 Westview Trust Adkisson Jeffrey K; Adkisson Sharon B $2,275,000 $4,550 4517 Harpeth Hills 37215 5/14 Mitchell Binder Living Trust Mac LLC $2,250,000 $1,197 5895 Willshire Dr 37215 4/26 LCL Land Trust Allen Revocable Living Trust $2,225,000 $947 147 Robin Hill 37205 4/16 Rinne Pekka Headden Real Estate LLC $2,200,000 $0 4006 Dorcas 37215 5/29 Cooper Cynthia C; Cooper Joe R Jglac Nashville Gp $2,199,000 NA 870 Robertson Academy 37220 4/25 Lucky Dog Trust McCloud Andrew P; McCloud Rachel G $2,150,000 $898 3000 Poston 37203 4/5 3000 Poston Ave #501 Nashville TN 37203 Revocable Trust Bar J Farms GP $2,150,000 $0 421 Sunnyside 37205 5/2 Stoddard Kori Cameron Isaac; Stoddard Wesley Joseph Andreen Craig; Andreen Kathryn $2,100,000 $363 109 Lynnwood 37205 6/7 Lovvorn Jennie Garth; Lowe Robert W Jr Colleen Conway-Welch Living Trust $2,073,282 $383 2831 Kenway 37215 4/3 Vingelen Brian P; Vingelen Karen D ELB Prop LLC $2,030,000 $871 4624 Belmont Park 37215 5/1 Duke Traci; Glotzer Cary I Shaffer Home Services LLC $2,010,000 $957 873 Robertson Acad 37220 5/2 Burns Emily R; Burns James Jeremy Baird Graham Co LLC; Baird Graham Co LLC; Baird Graham Co LLC $2,003,800 $647 3609 Richland 37205 6/18 Berman April Y; Berman Michael L Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC $1,999,000 NA 2841 Kenway 37215 6/13 Crudele Angela N; Wetherill Daniel K Jglac Nashville GP $1,990,000 $615 4210 Sneed 37215 6/4 Pamela Elliott Gannon Trust Focus Builders LLC $1,985,000 NA 3703 Richland 37205 5/21 Gardner Anthony W; May Teresa M Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC $1,951,294 NA 3524 Trimble 37215 6/10 3524 Trimble Rd Land Trust Harris Kathy; Hedley Thomas Powell $1,950,000 NA 905 Alder 37220 6/25 Tumbling Creek Trust Jeske Courtney A; Jeske Ryan M; Benz Jeff $1,890,000 $720 2037 Fransworth 37205 6/25 MCM Prop Holding LLC Parker James Dudley; Parker Page N $1,875,000 $289 230 Robin Hill 37205 4/12 Robin Hill Trust MacDonald Meg; Sharp Maia $1,850,000 $1,035 409 Wilsonia 37205 5/15 Hermann Christy; Hermann John Barker Brenda M; Barker Jimmy A $1,800,000 $471 221 Evelyn 37205 5/15 Millette Amy; Millette Vaughn Cheek James H IV; Cheek Lisa B $1,800,000 $411 403 Brookfield 37205 4/15 Brunger John Aldrink; Brunger Pamela Legacy Homes of TN $1,796,496 $807 4340 Beekman 37215 6/19 Drummond Franklin J Owen Jeffrey Carl; Owen Meghan M $1,775,000 $267 4401 Georgian 37215 4/30 Barker Colin M; Barker Emily C Brown Edward; Brown Vivian $1,750,000 $359 59 Old Club 37215 6/26 Jackson Grace; Jackson Vincent Vintage South LLC $1,725,000 NA 824 Redwood 37220 6/4 Carpenter Harold Ray; Carpenter Leslie Ingrassia John A $1,717,500 $271 1910 Linden 37212 5/28 Linley David A K; Linley Frances B Steinmetz Susan; Steinmetz Jan Philip $1,683,000 NA 3024 23rd 37215 4/22 Cruse Carlie C; Cruse Todd R Stone Oak Builders LLC $1,675,000 $725 958 Greerland 37204 4/22 Amin Chirag J; Amin Sapna T 8Gco Revocable Living Trust; Church Stephen Trustee $1,675,000 $1,178 213 La Vista 37215 5/6 Krilanovich Katherine Riley; Krilanovich Shaun Anton Thrive Signature Homes LLC $1,652,000 NA 215 Jackson 37205 5/8 Yappen Darrin; Yappen Melanie P Schimmel Ruth See; Schimmel Ruth See; Schimmel Ruth See $1,650,000 $445 1703 Beechwood 37212 5/9 Collier Family Trust 1703 Beechwood Avenue Trust $1,650,000 $1,034 211 La Vista 37215 5/9 Hurley Paula; Park Ben Thrive Signature Homes LLC $1,650,000 NA 4025 Wallace 37215 6/3 Poole Amy; Poole Christopher Lyons Lauren; Lyons Nathan W $1,625,000 $1,347 2406 Barton 37212 6/5 Cashmer Janene M; Cashmer Jeffrey R Edwards Kathie; Edwards Ted; Hubbard A Scott $1,625,000 $926 3416 Richards 37215 5/21 Williams Eugenia Facada; Williams Herman J JNBW Properties LLC $1,622,500 NA 600 12th 37203 4/1 Earl Lee Dev LLC Wright Gerald A $1,612,500 $1,712 916 Neartop 37205 5/13 Hill Kelly; Small Ryan Graham Built LLC $1,600,000 $821 4405 Howell 37205 5/17 Brueggen Lauren; Brueggen Mark C Leipers Creek Revocable Trust $1,600,000 $365 1715 Sweetbriar 37212 4/16 Turner Justin H; Werthman Jennifer Stone Oak Builders LLC $1,600,000 $1,043 3938 Cross Creek 37215 6/27 3938 Cross Creek Trust Agmt Province Builders LLC $1,599,999 $1,091 125 Laird 37205 6/24 John Travis Womble Revocable Trust HR Prop of TN $1,595,000 $985 4017 Sunnybrook 37205 5/2 Gerber Charles Cole Jr; Gerber Hayley Stoddard Kori I; Stoddard Wesley J $1,585,000 $691 620 Monroe 37208 4/30 Eckhard Felix M; Lappe Kathleen England Seth $1,575,000 $0 1018 Kirkwood 37204 5/28 Clinton Chelsea; Clinton Ryan Aspen Const LLC $1,559,191 $871 4107 Dorcas 37215 6/12 Balsara Keki R Soffer Michael; Soffer Alexandra $1,549,000 NA 4629 Tara 37215 6/10 Voith Adam; Voith Malory J Marlatte Acra Jihan Beydoun; Acra Sari $1,535,000 $378 3614D West End 37205 6/20 Greenberg Jo Ann; Greenberg Robert S Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC $1,531,594 NA 1402 Linden 37212 6/4 Scruggs Living Trust Bennett Austin; Bennett Hanna $1,525,000 $467 4020 Sneed 37215 5/2 Ahmed Atia; Ahmed Mushtaq; Ahmed Syeda Minara Fiona Whelan Prine Family Trust; John Prine Family Trust; Fiona Whelan Prine Family Trust $1,525,000 $288 4020 Russellwood 37204 6/24 LCII LLC Phillips Joshua; Phillips Katharine Elizabeth $1,515,000 $936 5453 Camelot 37027 4/29 Tucker Tanya D Cox Debbie; Cox Michael $1,510,000 $189 804 Montrose 37204 4/17 Smith Andrea Aileen; Smith Matthew Thompson Connie Sweeney $1,500,000 $0 4615 Churchwood 37220 4/10 Whitmore Bradford T; Whitmore Mary Ann Rootdev LLC $1,500,000 $827 913 Cantrell 37215 4/4 Lovell Paula HR Prop of TN $1,500,000 $0

Williamson County

Address Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price Price Per Sq Ft 6409 Johnson Chapel 37027 5/2 D&C Revocable Trust Jenkins Brandon K; Jenkins Caroline C $3,700,000 NA 5223 Lysander 37027 5/20 DeCamillo Aimee Rochelle; DeCamillo Vincent Santo Lytle Moe; Lytle Naomi $3,700,000 NA 28 Governors 37027 6/24 Distinctive Design Homes Inc Estate of Matthews Jerry Allen $3,400,000 $231 9273 Exton 37027 4/11 Chrisley Julie Marie Ribeiro Mike T; Williams Tammy $3,375,000 $0 9250 Carrisbrook 37027 5/14 Smith Christina L; Smith Sean C McNamara Kevin; McNamara Mary Beth $3,050,000 $388 5318 Parker Branch 37064 6/13 Schmucker Brian; Schmucker Julie Drazan Chris; Drazan Gina $2,800,000 $435 1200 Round Grove 37027 5/10 Ribeiro Mike T; Williams Tammy Trace Const Inc $2,774,900 NA 862 Windstone 37027 5/2 Blackman Jennifer S; Blackman Scott G Duke Traci D; Glotzer Cary I $2,750,000 $332 9233 Old Smyrna 37027 6/3 Jones Elizabeth P; Jones Janay S Ferguson Gary Baird; Ferguson Tina Maree $2,650,000 $353 4230 Carrolton 37064 6/17 Hoefling Holly A; Hoefling Kenneth J Kryscynski Mark; Kryscynski Natalie $2,600,000 NA 8905 Palmer 37027 5/30 Austermiller Penny S; Austermiller Roger S Arnold Homes LLC $2,335,000 NA 2304 Firefly 37069 5/1 Torkelson Richard Wade Dubois Charles C; Dubois Shanna $2,292,400 $372 5 Tradition 37027 5/28 Martin Pamela B; Martin William A Sr Arnold Homes LLC $2,200,000 NA 1504 Starlight 37069 4/10 Nix Kathryn Ann; Nix Warren Scott Zoller Aspasia D; Zoller Henry E IV $2,125,000 $328 4219 Two Rivers 37069 4/26 Carr Brian Craig; Carr Kelli Glass Adkins Daniel; Adkins Karen $2,003,000 $317 2127 Hillsboro Valley 37027 4/22 Hillsboro Valley Trust Hart Patricia I $2,000,000 $4,808 1295 Hunters Trail 37069 6/12 Britt Kelly; Britt Shannon Pirolo John S Revocable Residence Trust $1,900,000 $324 513 Doubleday 37027 6/5 Smith Douglas Legend Homes LLC $1,890,000 NA 843 Windstone 37027 6/4 Sirva Relocation Credit LLC Shackell Ali; Shackell Nick $1,869,000 $317 843 Windstone 37027 6/4 Tietgens Laurie; Tietgens Mark Sirva Relocation Credit LLC $1,857,000 $315 526 Rochester Close 37064 6/11 M5 Rochester Close LLC Garner Christina Walker; Garner Phillip Doyle $1,750,000 NA 1465 Willowbrooke 37069 4/2 Steiner Carolyn M; Steiner Solomon S Thompson Mark; Thompson Mary Ellen $1,745,000 $231 3620 Leipers Valley 37064 4/1 Kilpatrick Andrew; Kilpatrick Ashley Diez Dustin; Diez Stephanie E $1,740,000 $0 8809 Drosera 37046 5/21 Biesinger Natasha E; Groom Steven E Bratten Jack R; Bratten Louise $1,735,000 NA 1419 Amesbury 37069 4/16 Nava Daniel; Nava Rachel Bloemer Bernie Custom Homes LLC $1,726,000 $0 4205 Two Rivers 37069 5/10 Helmle Wade & Rachel Trust Jenkins Emily Pouzar; Jenkins William C $1,725,000 $322 9235 Lehigh 37027 4/23 Sole Cheryl And William 2000 Trust Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $1,714,972 $0 7329 Harlow 37046 5/23 Thirty Two Trust Aspen Const LLC $1,700,000 NA 1508 Kimberleigh 37069 5/21 Behmand Patricia And Ramin Family Trust Ard Devan Jr; Ard Karen $1,700,000 $286 9539 Sanctuary 37027 5/15 Khurana Anjali; Mishra Ashish Walker Joseph Warren III Trust; Walker Stephanie Hale Trust $1,700,000 $161 8508 Heirloom 37046 5/17 Fachner Daniel And Julie Revocable Trust Hatcliff Const LLC $1,685,000 NA 1391 Highway 96 37062 5/31 Ludovici Building Twelve Inc Turner Montgomery G Sr $1,665,000 $2,168 850 Windstone 37027 4/16 Williams Janet & Phil Living Trust Baldwin Robert L; Baldwin Sandra N $1,665,000 $0 8516 Heirloom 37046 4/16 Boll Randall S Stonegate Homes LLC $1,650,752 $0 8547 Heirloom 37046 6/24 Burrow Family Trust Lee David J; Lee Jeanette $1,625,000 NA 508 Excalibur 37067 6/18 Sharp Phyllis M Christensen Jon; Christensen Tara $1,625,000 $268 7020 Krusell Dunn 37046 4/30 Boyce Mindy; Boyce Robert Anderson Brooke M; Montgomery David Russell (Estate Of); Montgomery Derek Ryan; Montgomery Drew Michael $1,623,050 $332 115 Guineveres Retreat 37067 4/8 Kingsbridge Revocable Trust Albright Richard J Revocable Trust $1,600,000 $0 6485 Peytonsville Arno 37046 5/8 Stephens Callie; Stephens Gary Dylan Cornerstone Const Co of TN LLC $1,590,000 NA 2974 Spantown 37014 6/5 Smith Scott Alan Myburgh Sonette Preservation Trust $1,580,000 NA 205 Thornhill 37027 5/3 Gonzales Alberto R; Gonzales Rebecca Turner Shackell Alison; Shackell Nicholas J $1,575,000 $233 801 Legends Glen 37069 4/8 Winchester Trust Poulsen Johnny Peder Living Trust $1,550,000 $193 525 Excalibur 37067 5/31 Edleson Jan T; Edleson Michael Dawson Jeffrey D; Dawson Kristen E $1,532,000 $214 514 Legends Ridge 37069 4/11 Fraser Grant; Fraser Yvette American Const & Dev Inc $1,522,200 $0 309 Morning Mist 37064 5/1 Ruggles Kathryn; Ruggles Robert Turner Deneen; Turner Mark R $1,505,000 $209 100 Church 37064 5/10 Hostler 2011 Revocable Trust Mitchell Mary Jane $1,500,000 $290 2 Missionary 37027 5/15 Swarr Elizabeth C; Swarr Peter J Kim Park Melanie A; Park Melanie A Kim; Park Peter W $1,494,000 $192 684 Legends Crest 37069 4/18 Bossi Caroline; Bossi Douglas R Brown G William; Brown Patsy W $1,473,000 $193 8642 Belladonna 37046 4/30 Christophe Andre L Jr; Christophe Aureluce Z Stonegate Homes LLC $1,465,713 $0 7321 Harlow 37046 4/3 Chase Kelly; Chase Raelynn Aspen Const LLC $1,458,600 $0 104 Earlham 37067 5/16 Fox Family Trust Thomas Marguerite; Thomas Rork $1,450,000 NA 3510 Prominence 37174 4/16 Estep Jonathan Seth; Estep Robin H A&N Inv LLC $1,450,000 $0 1494 Willowbrooke 37069 5/31 Dupuy David H; Dupuy Kimberly R Willowbrook Investment Trust $1,437,500 $219 1008 Monroe 37027 6/20 Eckes Chad; Emon Deette M Bostick Jerry C $1,400,000 $205 9557 Hampton Reserve 37027 4/29 Jung Kwang H; Lee Ji Y Ruta Stanley L; Ruta Suzan M $1,399,000 $151 1052 Buena Vista 37069 5/31 Muto Danielle; Muto Jeffrey J Artisan Custom Homes LLC $1,386,358 NA 5158 Remington 37027 5/15 Pazona Joseph Binhlam John Q (Dr) $1,375,000 $216 2652 McLemore 37064 6/6 Erwin Amanda; Erwin Andrew Watermark Homes LLC $1,363,670 NA 4648 Haislip 37064 6/21 Dudney Barbara A; Dudney Kenneth L Chatham Family Revocable Living Trust $1,350,000 $199 689 Legends Crest 37069 5/31 Spencer Neal D Revocable Trust Hopkins Kellie $1,350,000 $159 922 Calloway 37027 5/3 Turner Peter James; Turner Sarah L Shirley George Michael; Shirley Sharon Ward $1,350,000 $182 9609 Mitchell 37027 5/24 Vallone John E; Vallone Melissa Campbell Cindy M; Campbell Kent M $1,345,000 $173 1120 Adams 37064 5/29 Raplee Margaret Jean; Raplee Robert Scott Hidden Valley Homes LLC $1,341,888 $1,015 5173 Remington 37027 6/11 East Chelsie L; East Jeffrey D Mackelprang Family Trust $1,330,000 $231 9581 Liberty Church 37027 5/10 Bentley Charles H III; Bentley Lindsay L Motheral Robert Chad $1,327,600 $290 6205 Tall Timbers 37067 6/17 Jmc Trust Partners In Building of TN LLC $1,322,545 NA 6015 Moss Rose 37027 6/14 Sciortino Chris Anne; Sciortino David Allen Holman Laura A; Holman Russell L $1,311,930 $395 6003 Lookaway 37067 5/29 Henry Traci L Partners In Building of TN LLC $1,300,990 NA 13 Crooked Stick 37027 5/6 Asgarian Bridget; Asgarian Sam Bell Group Holdings LLC $1,300,000 $212 1620 Ragsdale 37027 5/31 Dagostino Kristin E Living Trust Pruitt Barbara; Senseney Barbara H $1,300,000 $200 9950 Maxwell 37027 5/29 McAdams Richard Jones Loretta Davis; Robinson Darius Amareon; Robinson Kaylen Brianna; Robinson Trevonte Edward $1,300,000 NA

Rutherford County

Address Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price Price Per Sq Ft 1411 Avellino 37130 5/1 Huber Keith M; Huber Shelly L Tucker Caroline N; Tucker John R $1,375,000 NA 1471 Avellino 37130 4/22 Haley Brian; Haley Lesley Dudley Deborah S; Dudley Robert E $1,120,000 $182 5624 Franklin 37128 6/26 Volunteer State Bank Jones D Glenn; Jones Pamela O $960,000 $837 1020 Caitlin 37167 6/4 Anderson John H; Anderson Karen C Hall Alissa W; Hall Bryan $853,800 $155 1100 Allen 37129 6/12 Bollinger Robert Jr; Roberts Deborah McKenzie Brenda L; McKenzie Terry L $802,500 $184 2910 Cherry Blossom 37129 4/3 Ferry Edwin E; Ferry Joy L Patrick Doug; Patrick Tammy $775,000 $153 107 Big Sandia 37128 5/24 Cales Amber; Cales Christina Materese Andrea D; Young Jay E $750,000 $209 1139 Bella Vida 37129 5/15 Church Tracy; Rogers Melissa Simmons Builders Inc $749,000 NA 1421 Greenwood 37046 6/4 Puckett Jonathan C; Puckett Whitney C Cannon Pendrell; Cannon Steven $740,000 $152 3070 Floyd 37060 6/10 Jones John C III; Sewell Craig Null Lois; Null Lois C; Null Richard; Null Richard L $704,000 $309 3451 Betty Ford 37130 5/28 Dearden Jerri; Dearden Robert L Alexander Melanie L Revocable Living Trust $686,500 $208 1923 Rolling Creek 37128 6/3 Olivares Lisa E Kramer Emily; Kramer Eric W $680,000 NA 4775 Bass 37129 5/9 Parker Allen T; Parker Jean A Salinas Cesar A; Salinas Wendy R $650,000 $169 129 Rockingham 37129 6/4 Brock Marie Elizbeth; Brock Matthew Ryan Fuqua April Dawn; Fuqua Richard Monte $650,000 NA 1152 Compton 37130 4/3 Clark Bryce C; Clark Sarah M McInturff Brian; McInturff Robin $635,000 $0 12149 Pate 37153 5/6 Agent Philip Harold; Agent Yvonnda Lynn Case Melanie Denise; Case Ronald Ray $631,000 $254 104 Brent Gayle 37085 5/21 Gregory Laramy T; Gregory Lois A Carver Steven $625,000 NA 1627 Broad 37130 6/25 Gutting Judy; Gutting Louis Bouldin Granville S R Jr; Bouldin Ruth J $625,000 $142 1607 Broad 37130 6/21 Faulkner Richard; Lynch Keikilanipulama Mariah Hatcliff Mary T; Hatcliff William P $610,000 $107 6310 Wade Springs 37130 5/1 Tibitoski Daniel R; Tibitoski Maranda Bauer Diana; Bauer Frank J $600,000 $129 5182 Cedar Grove 37127 5/6 Harney Justin; Harney Rebekah Hoke April E; Hoke David Ryan $600,000 NA 3111 Stephanie 37128 6/11 Patel Jigna; Patel Prajesh Excel Builders LLC $600,000 NA 123 Ridgebend 37128 6/4 Burns Diana Benson; Burns Nathan V Devault Tracy; Devault Trent $599,900 NA 5211 Florence 37129 4/9 Jenkins Wesley; Tinkham John Scott McNally Tammy; Wyckhouse Karen Van $595,000 $227 1406 Broadlands 37130 6/11 Latchford Elizabeth A; Latchford Robert J Creech James W; Creech Mary P $595,000 $111 3679 Hill 37060 6/5 Thomas David E; Thomas Sharon M Johnson Joann; Johnson Joanne $590,000 $228 2921 Pendarvis 37130 6/5 Pitts Joseph; Pitts Kimberly Sofinowski Delaney; Sofinowski Troy M $585,000 $123 8861 Lascassas 37085 6/11 Campagni Sara L; Holmes Christopher C Adair Kenneth Reed Jr Estate; Adair Shelly M Lorenz Estate; Fisher Esther Lorenz; Lorenz Ed; Lorenz-Adair Shelly M Estate; Lorenz-Fischer Esther $580,000 NA 2913 Pendarvis 37130 5/21 Shepherd Clara Leigh; Shepherd James Lee Farringer John A; Farringer Syble M $579,900 $141 2329 Irby 37127 6/25 Beverly Pamela Gebert Kaylene A $575,000 $222 120 Fontana 37128 4/5 Maness Christopher; Maness Gina Burks John B; Burks Shawn N $570,000 $0 5245 Mankin McKnight 37127 4/22 Barrett Ashton L; Barrett Jason S Austin Doug Jay $564,500 $0 5313 Franklin 37128 6/26 Findlay Scott Swanson Devs L P $556,160 NA 4322 Brazelton 37128 6/4 Whitfield April L Trendsetter Const Inc $554,900 NA 3437 Autumn Oakes 37129 5/2 Kenndy Rochelle M; Kennedy Micah B Laforte Amanda; Laforte Jason $547,000 $152 7035 Springwater 37167 5/28 McMillen Kristi; Tuccinardi Jason Southern Classic Homes LLC $535,927 NA 311 Minerva 37086 4/5 Howland Bridget R; Howland Timothy H Garrett Joe; Garrett Tammy; Garrett Tammy L $535,000 $175 309 Jade Creek 37135 5/13 Readus Flavel; Readus Tamelar Michaels Homes LLC $533,760 NA 1855 Stewart Creek 37129 5/6 Nelson Brian Carl; Nelson Sarah Excel Builders LLC $530,297 NA 2807 Saint Johns 37129 6/19 Moore Karla; Moore Shawn Capps Wendell $525,000 $141 2210 Memorial 37129 5/20 Leech Jeffrey S McKnight James Edward $517,500 $358 3229 Chinoe 37129 6/28 Bare James K Jr; Bare Marcy J Crescent Homes TN LLC $515,172 NA 7031 Springwater 37167 4/12 Hooper Jeffrey C Southern Classic Homes LLC $512,294 $0 726 Dallas 37130 4/12 Jenkins Charles E; Jenkins Jessica J Laurel Brook Homes Inc $509,900 $0 1914 Mosaic 37130 4/25 Malen Christine T; Malen Raymond T Malpass John James III; Malpass Lisa Ann $509,000 $129 13376 Halls Hill 37118 4/16 Johnson Deanna J; Johnson Richard W Hansard Larry Dean; Hansard Mary Frances; Hansard Mary Frances Panettiere $505,000 $190 2826 Bertram 37129 6/19 Murphy Donna A; Murphy Michael J Woodridge Prop LLC $500,525 NA 9526 Link 37037 4/24 Sykes Kristi; Sykes Richard N Sergent Tamara M; Sergent William T $500,000 $206 735 Orange Blossom 37130 6/4 Kelley Amy; Kelley Patrick Alcorn Jeremy W; Alcorn Kandice R $500,000 NA

Sumner County

Address Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price Price Per Sq Ft 1549 Boardwalk 37066 5/20 Elizondo Miguel A; Elizondo Trista S Kellogg Lisa; Kellogg Michael $2,000,000 NA 846 Pickwick 37066 6/24 Heinz Jeanette Boone Ryan Glen; Boone Sharon K $1,933,000 $424 1483 Boardwalk 37066 5/13 Brooks Michael; Brooks Tina Phillips Harry Jason; Phillips Leslie K $1,300,000 NA 109 Bella Vista 37072 4/1 Gaines James A; Gaines Rebecca K Price Michael T; Price Shannon S $1,275,000 $153 2151 Centerpoint 37075 5/13 Goss Brenda; Goss Michael Cameron Hill Elisha; Hill Jason C $1,185,800 NA 1695 Jacobs 37066 6/3 Patterson James M; Patterson Margaret Zoller Holland S; Zoller Lee K $1,150,000 $189 162 Hidden Cove 37066 6/14 Dugger Crystal Michelle; Dugger Jeffery Brown Stikeleather Leaann; Stikeleather Thomas $1,050,000 $214 126 Clifftop 37075 4/17 Colandrea Bonnie G; Colandrea Richard J Jr Mercer Kimberly M; Mercer Scott $975,000 $237 1585 Boardwalk 37066 4/8 Blazier Danny; Blazier Jennifer Walker Elizabeth B; Walker Mark C $975,000 $0 920 Plantation 37066 5/21 Kellogg Lisa Songco; Kellogg Michael S Gittens Kevin J; Gittens Kimberly A $975,000 $163 1189 Chloe 37066 4/11 Werner Irene E; Werner Kenneth H McLaughlin Steven; McLaughlin Vickie Keen $925,000 $152 224 Ettington 37066 6/26 Peyton Jennifer Jalynn; Peyton Joshua Brooks Achiever Dev LLC $900,000 NA 1547 Foxland 37066 4/5 Bond Debora; Bond Joshua Drees Premier Homes Inc $790,000 $0 1020 Lake Rise Overlook 37066 5/10 Sts Assets 1 LLC Mesa Verde Assets LLC $778,431 $240 108 Stonehollow 37075 5/10 STS Assets 1 LLC Mesa Verde Assets LLC $778,431 $247 130 Nogs 37066 5/2 Tomic John; Tomic Maria C Smith Carolyn R; Smith E Eugene $750,000 $214 1179 Chloe 37066 6/19 Anderson Heather Beazley Michelle L; Beazley Ted; Cook Michelle L $735,000 $151 203 Higginson 37066 4/29 Peters Paul V Wheeler Const Co $714,950 $0 120 Nogs 37066 4/9 Belt Louie; Belt Nancy Ballou Leonard W $690,041 $0 566 Forest Retreat 37075 4/18 Baggott Alcy B IV; Baggott Miranda Schmidle Bridgette L; Schmidle Robert M $685,000 $168 1249 Sandy Valley 37075 5/13 Fabio Marcos; Sinaise-Fabio Lanzi Rick Troutt Builders LLC $678,000 NA 1123 Sunset 37066 4/22 Bilyeu Scott; Bilyeu Sharon Walker Cheryl; Walker John J $650,000 $408 1024 Franklin 37066 5/30 Fields Abigayle; Fields Paul White Jennifer L; White Robin W $650,000 NA 504 Falcon 37066 5/28 Rupert Phillip Said Connie F; Said Samuel E $650,000 $1,178 1250 Windsor 37066 4/10 Canaan Juliana L; Stagg Claude Leopold Jr Robertson Helen Marie Estate $649,900 $127 1470 Boardwalk 37066 5/10 Ziols Barbara A; Ziols Gregory J Marsh Kevin R; Marsh Tammy L $647,000 NA 1031 Franklin 37066 5/15 Halliman Daniel T; Halliman Tami Jo Wilson Sandra Kay $646,000 $126 1006 Regency 37066 5/28 Davidson Doris J; Davidson Erie E Jay W Frey & Valerie R MacLeod Revocable Living Trust $640,000 $157 110 Nogs 37066 4/15 Mercer Kimberly M; Mercer Scott A Ballou Const Co; Ballou Leonard W $639,950 $0 1395 Center Point 37075 4/8 Montgomery Mekesha; Montgomery Ruben Creekside Homes LLC $635,900 $0 178 Riverchase 37075 5/15 Pospisil Bob; Pospisil Lori Patterson Dorothy L; Patterson Harry L $635,000 $286 1569 Jacobs 37066 6/26 Miles Adam; Miles Angela Hunt Darrell L; Hunt Ravonne L $635,000 $123 980 Vinings 37066 4/29 Mesecher Christopher T; Mesecher Kimberly D Drees Premier Homes Inc $633,644 $0 142 Ashington 37075 6/13 Hernandez Kellee C Drees Premier Homes Inc $628,370 NA 266 Lake Terrace 37075 4/15 142 Riviera Drive LLC Hayes Ada Dorothy Estate; Lefkow Jessica; Venn Noreen $625,000 $338 1077 Montrose 37066 4/17 Cornelius Breaann; Cornelius Mark Drees Premier Homes Inc $624,862 $0 164 Biggs 37048 6/26 Jackson Ronda; Jackson Timothy Place Dana A; Place Tricia R $620,000 $172 1005 Trails End 37066 5/20 Pieri James A; Pieri Sharon A Pyle Jeffrey C; Pyle Misty L $614,900 $172 711 Shute 37075 5/10 Barnes Joseph; Bergeman Christine Creekside Homes LLC $612,500 NA 207 Saint Blaise 37066 4/1 Otagawa Myrna; Otagawa Takaaki; Victor Christi Fletcher Donna; Fletcher Scott $610,000 $144 1024 Club View 37066 5/24 Ballou Angela Kay; Ballou Paul W Foxland Harbor Condos LLC $610,000 NA 982 Westbrook 37066 5/15 Rippy Beverly Lynn; Rippy Donald Andrew Frank Batson Homes Inc $605,188 NA 930 Plantation 37066 5/2 Vic G & Vickie K Flanigan Living Trust Cassell Julie; Cassell Robert $600,000 $153 150 Tanasi 37066 6/4 Palla Dennia A; Palla Jerri L Mimms Kimberly M; Mimms Terry L $598,750 $291 1584 Drakes Creek 37075 5/7 Sullivan Michael; Sullivan Rebecca Celebration Homes LLC $592,429 NA 101 Ashington 37075 5/22 Griswold Abbey; Griswold Christopher Weekley Homes LLC $590,000 NA 282 Lee 37048 6/6 Christner Melissa Sue; Christner Norman Dalton Leftwich Beth; Leftwich Gary $585,900 $116 120 Caudill 37075 4/18 Ward Barry Norman; Ward Patricia Boyd Frederick Thomas Venhoff & Paula J Venhoff Revocable Living Trust $579,000 $0 1024 Club View 37066 6/19 Henderson Angela Foxland Harbor Condos LLC $577,600 NA 102 Gaston 37066 4/9 Oakey Jeffrey L; Sneddon Laura M Carrier Gary; Carrier Michele $575,000 $145 1125 Luxborough 37075 4/24 Clough-Johnston Jill; Johnston Jeff Creekside Homes LLC $564,430 $0 933 Bluejay 37066 6/18 Waldron James Vincent III Patton Joseph Patrick II; Patton Laura $564,000 NA 111 Turning Leaf 37075 4/22 Johnson Dawn Nicole; Johnson Richard Wilcox Joanna T; Wilcox Walter B $561,500 $153 100 Beaumont 37075 5/23 Sprout Kimberly Havens; Sprout Troy Pate Jeffrey; Pate Tami $558,000 $133 1673 Foxland 37066 4/15 Walker Elizabeth B; Walker Mark C Martinez Misti; Martinez Miguel $556,000 $0 1026 Brighton 37066 4/1 Galicki Amber; Galicki Christopher Drees Premier Homes Inc $555,620 $0 1046 Heathrow 37075 4/11 Cornelio Vareena W McLaughlin Maria C L; McLaughlin Patrick D $555,500 $0 529 Bay Point 37066 4/3 Roland L Tittle Revocable Trust; Tittle Roland L Tr Stevison Lisa; Stevison Sean $555,000 $111 1029 Brighton 37066 5/10 Corbitt Andrea M; Corbitt Kenneth D Cornerstone Homes Inc $554,900 NA 1014 Brighton 37066 5/14 Baethe Jennifer Kennair; Baethe Troye Bradley Drees Premier Homes Inc $551,600 NA 1018 Brighton 37066 6/3 Brown Philip J Drees Premier Homes Inc $551,260 NA 1142 Highway 25 37066 6/17 Tenn Prop Cumberland Point GP Gibbons Darci Ann $550,000 $192

Wilson County