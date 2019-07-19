Top Middle Tennessee residential sales for second quarter 2019

|6409 Johnson Chapel
|37027
|5/2
|D&C Revocable Trust
|Jenkins Brandon K; Jenkins Caroline C
|$3,700,000
|NA
|5223 Lysander
|37027
|5/20
|DeCamillo Aimee Rochelle; DeCamillo Vincent Santo
|Lytle Moe; Lytle Naomi
|$3,700,000
|NA
|28 Governors
|37027
|6/24
|Distinctive Design Homes Inc
|Estate of Matthews Jerry Allen
|$3,400,000
|$231
|9273 Exton
|37027
|4/11
|Chrisley Julie Marie
|Ribeiro Mike T; Williams Tammy
|$3,375,000
|$0
|9250 Carrisbrook
|37027
|5/14
|Smith Christina L; Smith Sean C
|McNamara Kevin; McNamara Mary Beth
|$3,050,000
|$388
|5318 Parker Branch
|37064
|6/13
|Schmucker Brian; Schmucker Julie
|Drazan Chris; Drazan Gina
|$2,800,000
|$435
|1200 Round Grove
|37027
|5/10
|Ribeiro Mike T; Williams Tammy
|Trace Const Inc
|$2,774,900
|NA
|862 Windstone
|37027
|5/2
|Blackman Jennifer S; Blackman Scott G
|Duke Traci D; Glotzer Cary I
|$2,750,000
|$332
|9233 Old Smyrna
|37027
|6/3
|Jones Elizabeth P; Jones Janay S
|Ferguson Gary Baird; Ferguson Tina Maree
|$2,650,000
|$353
|4230 Carrolton
|37064
|6/17
|Hoefling Holly A; Hoefling Kenneth J
|Kryscynski Mark; Kryscynski Natalie
|$2,600,000
|NA
|8905 Palmer
|37027
|5/30
|Austermiller Penny S; Austermiller Roger S
|Arnold Homes LLC
|$2,335,000
|NA
|2304 Firefly
|37069
|5/1
|Torkelson Richard Wade
|Dubois Charles C; Dubois Shanna
|$2,292,400
|$372
|5 Tradition
|37027
|5/28
|Martin Pamela B; Martin William A Sr
|Arnold Homes LLC
|$2,200,000
|NA
|1504 Starlight
|37069
|4/10
|Nix Kathryn Ann; Nix Warren Scott
|Zoller Aspasia D; Zoller Henry E IV
|$2,125,000
|$328
|4219 Two Rivers
|37069
|4/26
|Carr Brian Craig; Carr Kelli Glass
|Adkins Daniel; Adkins Karen
|$2,003,000
|$317
|2127 Hillsboro Valley
|37027
|4/22
|Hillsboro Valley Trust
|Hart Patricia I
|$2,000,000
|$4,808
|1295 Hunters Trail
|37069
|6/12
|Britt Kelly; Britt Shannon
|Pirolo John S Revocable Residence Trust
|$1,900,000
|$324
|513 Doubleday
|37027
|6/5
|Smith Douglas
|Legend Homes LLC
|$1,890,000
|NA
|843 Windstone
|37027
|6/4
|Sirva Relocation Credit LLC
|Shackell Ali; Shackell Nick
|$1,869,000
|$317
|843 Windstone
|37027
|6/4
|Tietgens Laurie; Tietgens Mark
|Sirva Relocation Credit LLC
|$1,857,000
|$315
|526 Rochester Close
|37064
|6/11
|M5 Rochester Close LLC
|Garner Christina Walker; Garner Phillip Doyle
|$1,750,000
|NA
|1465 Willowbrooke
|37069
|4/2
|Steiner Carolyn M; Steiner Solomon S
|Thompson Mark; Thompson Mary Ellen
|$1,745,000
|$231
|3620 Leipers Valley
|37064
|4/1
|Kilpatrick Andrew; Kilpatrick Ashley
|Diez Dustin; Diez Stephanie E
|$1,740,000
|$0
|8809 Drosera
|37046
|5/21
|Biesinger Natasha E; Groom Steven E
|Bratten Jack R; Bratten Louise
|$1,735,000
|NA
|1419 Amesbury
|37069
|4/16
|Nava Daniel; Nava Rachel
|Bloemer Bernie Custom Homes LLC
|$1,726,000
|$0
|4205 Two Rivers
|37069
|5/10
|Helmle Wade & Rachel Trust
|Jenkins Emily Pouzar; Jenkins William C
|$1,725,000
|$322
|9235 Lehigh
|37027
|4/23
|Sole Cheryl And William 2000 Trust
|Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC
|$1,714,972
|$0
|7329 Harlow
|37046
|5/23
|Thirty Two Trust
|Aspen Const LLC
|$1,700,000
|NA
|1508 Kimberleigh
|37069
|5/21
|Behmand Patricia And Ramin Family Trust
|Ard Devan Jr; Ard Karen
|$1,700,000
|$286
|9539 Sanctuary
|37027
|5/15
|Khurana Anjali; Mishra Ashish
|Walker Joseph Warren III Trust; Walker Stephanie Hale Trust
|$1,700,000
|$161
|8508 Heirloom
|37046
|5/17
|Fachner Daniel And Julie Revocable Trust
|Hatcliff Const LLC
|$1,685,000
|NA
|1391 Highway 96
|37062
|5/31
|Ludovici Building Twelve Inc
|Turner Montgomery G Sr
|$1,665,000
|$2,168
|850 Windstone
|37027
|4/16
|Williams Janet & Phil Living Trust
|Baldwin Robert L; Baldwin Sandra N
|$1,665,000
|$0
|8516 Heirloom
|37046
|4/16
|Boll Randall S
|Stonegate Homes LLC
|$1,650,752
|$0
|8547 Heirloom
|37046
|6/24
|Burrow Family Trust
|Lee David J; Lee Jeanette
|$1,625,000
|NA
|508 Excalibur
|37067
|6/18
|Sharp Phyllis M
|Christensen Jon; Christensen Tara
|$1,625,000
|$268
|7020 Krusell Dunn
|37046
|4/30
|Boyce Mindy; Boyce Robert
|Anderson Brooke M; Montgomery David Russell (Estate Of); Montgomery Derek Ryan; Montgomery Drew Michael
|$1,623,050
|$332
|115 Guineveres Retreat
|37067
|4/8
|Kingsbridge Revocable Trust
|Albright Richard J Revocable Trust
|$1,600,000
|$0
|6485 Peytonsville Arno
|37046
|5/8
|Stephens Callie; Stephens Gary Dylan
|Cornerstone Const Co of TN LLC
|$1,590,000
|NA
|2974 Spantown
|37014
|6/5
|Smith Scott Alan
|Myburgh Sonette Preservation Trust
|$1,580,000
|NA
|205 Thornhill
|37027
|5/3
|Gonzales Alberto R; Gonzales Rebecca Turner
|Shackell Alison; Shackell Nicholas J
|$1,575,000
|$233
|801 Legends Glen
|37069
|4/8
|Winchester Trust
|Poulsen Johnny Peder Living Trust
|$1,550,000
|$193
|525 Excalibur
|37067
|5/31
|Edleson Jan T; Edleson Michael
|Dawson Jeffrey D; Dawson Kristen E
|$1,532,000
|$214
|514 Legends Ridge
|37069
|4/11
|Fraser Grant; Fraser Yvette
|American Const & Dev Inc
|$1,522,200
|$0
|309 Morning Mist
|37064
|5/1
|Ruggles Kathryn; Ruggles Robert
|Turner Deneen; Turner Mark R
|$1,505,000
|$209
|100 Church
|37064
|5/10
|Hostler 2011 Revocable Trust
|Mitchell Mary Jane
|$1,500,000
|$290
|2 Missionary
|37027
|5/15
|Swarr Elizabeth C; Swarr Peter J
|Kim Park Melanie A; Park Melanie A Kim; Park Peter W
|$1,494,000
|$192
|684 Legends Crest
|37069
|4/18
|Bossi Caroline; Bossi Douglas R
|Brown G William; Brown Patsy W
|$1,473,000
|$193
|8642 Belladonna
|37046
|4/30
|Christophe Andre L Jr; Christophe Aureluce Z
|Stonegate Homes LLC
|$1,465,713
|$0
|7321 Harlow
|37046
|4/3
|Chase Kelly; Chase Raelynn
|Aspen Const LLC
|$1,458,600
|$0
|104 Earlham
|37067
|5/16
|Fox Family Trust
|Thomas Marguerite; Thomas Rork
|$1,450,000
|NA
|3510 Prominence
|37174
|4/16
|Estep Jonathan Seth; Estep Robin H
|A&N Inv LLC
|$1,450,000
|$0
|1494 Willowbrooke
|37069
|5/31
|Dupuy David H; Dupuy Kimberly R
|Willowbrook Investment Trust
|$1,437,500
|$219
|1008 Monroe
|37027
|6/20
|Eckes Chad; Emon Deette M
|Bostick Jerry C
|$1,400,000
|$205
|9557 Hampton Reserve
|37027
|4/29
|Jung Kwang H; Lee Ji Y
|Ruta Stanley L; Ruta Suzan M
|$1,399,000
|$151
|1052 Buena Vista
|37069
|5/31
|Muto Danielle; Muto Jeffrey J
|Artisan Custom Homes LLC
|$1,386,358
|NA
|5158 Remington
|37027
|5/15
|Pazona Joseph
|Binhlam John Q (Dr)
|$1,375,000
|$216
|2652 McLemore
|37064
|6/6
|Erwin Amanda; Erwin Andrew
|Watermark Homes LLC
|$1,363,670
|NA
|4648 Haislip
|37064
|6/21
|Dudney Barbara A; Dudney Kenneth L
|Chatham Family Revocable Living Trust
|$1,350,000
|$199
|689 Legends Crest
|37069
|5/31
|Spencer Neal D Revocable Trust
|Hopkins Kellie
|$1,350,000
|$159
|922 Calloway
|37027
|5/3
|Turner Peter James; Turner Sarah L
|Shirley George Michael; Shirley Sharon Ward
|$1,350,000
|$182
|9609 Mitchell
|37027
|5/24
|Vallone John E; Vallone Melissa
|Campbell Cindy M; Campbell Kent M
|$1,345,000
|$173
|1120 Adams
|37064
|5/29
|Raplee Margaret Jean; Raplee Robert Scott
|Hidden Valley Homes LLC
|$1,341,888
|$1,015
|5173 Remington
|37027
|6/11
|East Chelsie L; East Jeffrey D
|Mackelprang Family Trust
|$1,330,000
|$231
|9581 Liberty Church
|37027
|5/10
|Bentley Charles H III; Bentley Lindsay L
|Motheral Robert Chad
|$1,327,600
|$290
|6205 Tall Timbers
|37067
|6/17
|Jmc Trust
|Partners In Building of TN LLC
|$1,322,545
|NA
|6015 Moss Rose
|37027
|6/14
|Sciortino Chris Anne; Sciortino David Allen
|Holman Laura A; Holman Russell L
|$1,311,930
|$395
|6003 Lookaway
|37067
|5/29
|Henry Traci L
|Partners In Building of TN LLC
|$1,300,990
|NA
|13 Crooked Stick
|37027
|5/6
|Asgarian Bridget; Asgarian Sam
|Bell Group Holdings LLC
|$1,300,000
|$212
|1620 Ragsdale
|37027
|5/31
|Dagostino Kristin E Living Trust
|Pruitt Barbara; Senseney Barbara H
|$1,300,000
|$200
|9950 Maxwell
|37027
|5/29
|McAdams Richard
|Jones Loretta Davis; Robinson Darius Amareon; Robinson Kaylen Brianna; Robinson Trevonte Edward
|$1,300,000
|NA