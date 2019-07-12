Canada, Britain condemn Trump tweets

VOL. 43 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 12, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two close U.S. allies are condemning President Donald Trump's incendiary weekend tweets about four Democratic congresswomen.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Trump's comments about the congresswomen are "not how we do things in Canada."

Trump tweeted the liberal lawmakers of color should go back to the "broken and crime infested" countries they came from. All four are American citizens and three were born in the United States.

Trudeau said Monday "Canadians and indeed people around the world know exactly what I think about those particular comments."

A spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May says the prime minister thinks "the language which was used to refer to the women was completely unacceptable."