VOL. 43 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 12, 2019

Powerball ticket worth $198M sold in Hendersonville

Updated 11:53AM
HENDERSONVILLE (AP) — Officials say a winning Powerball ticket sold in Hendersonville is worth $198 million.

News outlets report the jackpot winner's ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night. Lottery officials have not said where exactly the ticket was purchased and the winner hasn't come forward.

Officials said it was the seventh time a Tennessee player has matched all six numbers, winning the multimillion-dollar Powerball jackpot. Powerball is played in multiple states.

The winning numbers were 13, 23, 32, 35, 68 and the Powerball was 21.

