VOL. 43 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 12, 2019

Bleday reaches deals with Marlins ahead of deadline

MIAMI (AP) — Vanderbilt outfielder J.J. Bleday, the fourth overall pick in last month's amateur draft, agreed to a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins that includes a $6.67 million signing bonus.

The deal signed Friday was just above the $6,664,000 slot value for the No. 4 pick.

Missouri outfielder Kameron Misner, who was selected by Miami with the 35th overall pick, agreed to $2,115,000, above the $2,095,800 slot value.

They had been the only players among the top 200 draft picks without agreements going into the final day for players to reach deals, a deadline that applies only to players with remaining college eligible.

