VOL. 43 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 12, 2019

Convention Center giving $6M to African American music museum

NASHVILLE (AP) — The National Museum of African American Music will receive $6 million from Nashville's Convention Center Authority.

An authority news release state it unanimously voted on Thursday to provide the money as part of its commitment to the museum. The CCA says its commitment stems from former business leader and civil rights activist Francis S. Guess, who helped spearhead the museum effort. Guess died in 2015.

President and CEO of Music City Center Charles Starks says Guess was a "tireless advocate" for the museum.

The museum is scheduled to open a 56,000 square-foot facility in downtown Nashville early next year.

