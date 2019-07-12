Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 12, 2019

Lee mum on details of conversation with accused lawmaker

Updated 5:38PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee is remaining mum on details surrounding a recent conversation he had with a Tennessee lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct.

Lee said on Thursday his conversation with Republican Rep. David Byrd was private and declined to confirm whether he had asked Byrd not to seek reelection. However, Lee said he wouldn't run for reelection if he was in Byrd's position.

Byrd texted The Associated Press Wednesday denying Lee attempted to persuade him from running again. He then asked to retract the statement by describing the conversation as "private."

Byrd has been accused by three women of sexual misconduct decades ago when he was a high school teacher and coach but never charged. He hasn't outright denied the allegations but has said he's sorry if he hurt his students.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0