VOL. 43 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 12, 2019
First Friday: Your Small Business Resource. This meeting provided individuals the opportunity to expand their knowledge on best business practices from some of the most successful business leaders in Williamson County. E|Spaces, 1550 W McEwen Dr., Suite 300. Friday, 7:30-9 a.m. Fee: Free, but register. Information
SATURDAY, JULY 13
French Fest
This festival celebrates Bastille Day and all things French. French-inspired live music, games, wines and more. Free for all ages and dog-friendly. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. Sevier Park, 3000 Granny White Park. 3-8 p.m. Information
JULY 13-14
Cheekwood Annual Bonsai Show
Enjoy the unique art of bonsai with 40 displays, bonsai styling demonstrations and a raffle to win bonsai tools. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This event is included with General Admission. Cheekwood Gardens, 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville. Information
SUNDAY, JULY 14
Waterfest
The Tennessee State Museum, in partnership with Cumberland River Compact, presents Waterfest, a free, one-day festival that connects youth to our local waters. Cumberland Park, 592 S. First Street. Interactive, educational activities include waterslides, educational exhibits, prizes, music, dancing and more. 1-4 p.m. Information
THURSDAY, JULY 18
Street Eats
A gathering of as many as 20 local food trucks along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information
Williamson, Inc. Young Professionals Luncheon
This event is tailored to individuals who are interested in furthering their leadership aspirations, cultivating relationships and growing professionally. Network and connect to learn from some of the most experienced business leaders in Williamson County. Williamson County Association of Realtors, 1646 Westgate Circle, Ste. #104. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Members $20, Non-members $30. Information
Third Thursday on Main
Free summer concert series in Historic Downtown Gallatin. 6:30-9 p.m. Downtown merchants, restaurants and bars will be open late and will be selling merchandise, food and beverages. Featuring: Rockland Road, preforming County, R&B and Pop music.
FRIDAY JULY 19
Moon Party
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with a morning filled with moon-themed games and activities. Children ages 0-12. Gallatin Public Library, 123 East Main Street. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Family event.
Night Market
The Nashville Farmers’ Market hosts a night market the third Friday of every month. All Things Tomato night. Rain or shine, 5-9 p.m. The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers and live music. Free and family friendly. Nashville Farmers’ Market, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. Information
Full Moon Pickin’ Parties
Enjoy these unique Friday night parties featuring bluegrass music performed by attendees as well as main acts. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center. Food available, Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Adults: $20 advance, $25 day of; Youth (7-17): $7 advance, $10 day of; Children 6 and younger free. Pickers: $5 (no alcohol), $10 with beer. Season pass: $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. 7-11 p.m. Information
Movie Night at Gallatin’s Farmers Market
Bring your chairs, blankets and the whole family to view the delightful classic, Charlotte’s Web. 7:45 p.m. (dusk). Free event with popcorn and water provided. Gallatin Farmers Market, 160 W. Franklin St. Information
SATURDAY, JULY 20
Apollo 11 Moon Landing 50th Anniversary
Join Adventure Science Center Apollo Intern Alyssa Zajan for a public discussion and presentation about the giant leap for mankind that shaped American history and space travel. Learn the story behind how we got there, what we learned from the 1969 spacewalk and about future missions for human lunar and space exploration. The 40-minute discussion and visual presentation is free and open to the public. Union Station Hotel Grand Lobby. 6 p.m. Limited availability valet parking, $10. Union Station Hotel, 1001 Broadway. Information
Free Fishing Day
Lock 4 Point Park, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Includes artist performances, food vendors and a children’s fishing derby. Information
Music City Jerk Festival
Jerk is a style of cooking native to Jamaica, developed around 1655 by natives from local food sources. Authentic Caribbean chefs, restaurants and vendors will be preparing and serving their best dishes and competing for top vendor award. Patrons can obtain samples from participating vendors. Live entertainment. Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way, Parking Lots A-D. 1-9 p.m. Fee: $10. Information
SUNDAY, JULY 21
Jazz on the Cumberland
This is a free, family-friendly event. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert. Parking is $5 in Lot R and Lot T at Nissan Stadium. This is an alcohol-free event. Cumberland Park. 5:30-8 p.m. Additional Dates: Aug. 18, Sept. 8 and Sept. 22. Information
WEDNESDAY. JULY 24
Williamson County - State of the County
Featuring Mayor Rogers Anderson, guest speaker. Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, 700 Cool Springs Blvd. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Members-$55, non-members- $75. Registration required. Information
THURSDAY, JULY 25
Talent Solutions Forum – Building Internal Talent Pipelines
The Nashville region will thrive if talent is readily available to match the skills and education required by employers. Join us for the next Talent Solutions Forum, Building Internal Talent Pipelines, to learn how employers leverage Tennessee Reconnect and other work-based learning initiatives to upskill their current workforce to create an internal pipeline of talent within the business. All registration funds support Nashville GRAD. Nashville State Community College, Building H Auditorium, 120 White Bridge Road. 7:30-8 a.m. registration and networking, 8-9 a.m. Panel Discussion with:
• Laura Ward, director of adult talent initiatives, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce (moderator)
• Robin Pisciotta, senior HR business partner, HCA Healthcare
• Karisse Spray, assistant vice president, human resources, Nashville International Airport
• Ryan Simpson, assistant director, human resources, Tennessee Department of Transportation
Registration is required for this event. Fee: Chamber member: $20, Future member: $35. Information
Street Eats
A gathering of as many as 20 local food trucks along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information
FRIDAY, JULY 26
Williamson, Inc. Legislative Update
Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, 7:15 a.m. Networking, 7:30-8:30 a.m. program. Williamson, Inc. Legislative Update is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. The one-hour program is aired on Comcast Channel 3, the county’s public information channel and rebroadcast on Williamson County Television’s YouTube Channel. Information
Red, White & Zoo
Enjoy unlimited samples of wine, a curated selection of craft beers, live music and animal encounters. A strictly 21 and over adult only fundraising event. 7-10 p.m. Fee: General admission: $65 non-members, $60 members, $75 week of event. Includes unlimited wine tastings and a commemorative glass VIP: $125 non-members, $115 members, $140 week of, includes: in addition to above food paring with select wines, a private entrance and a VIP lounge. Nashville Zoo at Grassmere, 3777 Nolensville Pike. Information
SATURDAY, JULY 27
Music City Brewer’s Festival
This event is one of the longest running beer festivals in Nashville. Walk of Fame Park, 5-9 p.m. Enjoy brew tastings from over 50 breweries, live music, food and more. 21 and over event. Fee: General admission: $49, VIP: $75. Non-drinking $20. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the NHA. Information
SUNDAY, JULY 28
Back to School Bash
A plethora of food trucks and vendors as well as bouncy houses, games and music. Free backpacks and school supplies for the first 150 kids in attendance. Support Second Harvest Food Bank by donating a non-perishable food item. The Y. A.N. A Organization, 2517 Clarksville Pike. Free event, but must register
TUESDAY, JULY 30
Nashville Career Fair
Ready for a new career, then come to this live recruiting/hiring event. 11 a.m. 2 p.m. Radisson Nashville Airport, 1112 Airport Center Drive. Free event, but registration is required. Additional dates: Sept. 17 and Nov. 6. Information
THURSDAY, AUG.1
Nashville Emerging Leader Awards
The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and YP Nashville are proud to present the Thirteenth Annual Nashville Emerging Leader Awards (NELAs).The NELAs will recognize young professionals in 14 industry classifications who are excelling in their careers and making a difference in the Nashville community. Lipscomb University Collins Alumni Auditorium/Analog at the Hutton Hotel. 5-10 p.m. Fee: $25 and up. Registration required. Information
SATURDAY, AUG. 3
First Saturday Art Crawl
Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information
TUESDAY, AUG. 6
Deals, Deals, Deals
This meeting brings hot, relevant topics to the intermediate and advanced investors. Meeting led by Tyler Cauble. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members. Nonmembers $50. Pre-registering is recommended. Information