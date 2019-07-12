Middle Tennessee real estate trends for June 2019

VOL. 43 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 12, 2019

The number of residential units sold in Nashville and Davidson County dropped slightly as average prices soared.

There were 1,627 home sales recorded in June averaging $385,317 compared to 1,681 sales recorded in June 2018 averaging $356,230, resulting in a 3% decrease in units sold and an 8% increase in average home sales prices.

Through the first half of 2019, the number of home sales recorded and average home sales prices are both up 5% from the same period of 2018.

The median home sale price for the month was up 4% from last year to $306,795.

Antioch (37013) recorded the most home sales for the month with 172 averaging $242,046.

Belle Meade/West End (37205) recorded the highest average sales price of $755,492 across 73 sales.

Thirty-one percent of home sales recorded for the month were between $200,000 and $299,999.

Home sales over $1 million were up 14% with 58 sales recorded compared to 51 in June 2018.

Davidson County by Price Range

Davidson County by Zip Code

Rutherford County

The number of home sales recorded in Rutherford County were virtually unchanged from last year, while average home sales prices increased 7%.

There were 778 sales recorded in June compared to 780 sales recorded last year.

Average home sales prices reached $278,454 compared to $260,160 last June. The median price was $268,000, up 8% from June 2018.

Year-to-date the number of home sales recorded are up 4% and average home sales prices are up 5% from the same period of 2018.

Murfreesboro (37128) recorded the most home sales for the month with 188 averaging $302,025.

The 37046 ZIP code recorded the highest average sales price with one at $740,000.

Forty-six percent of home sales for the month were between $200,000-$299,999.

Rutherford County by Price Range

Rutherford County by Zip Code

Sumner County

The number of home sales recorded were up significantly from last year while average sales prices fell slightly.

There were 478 home sales recorded for the month averaging $289,615 compared to 435 recorded in June 2018 averaging $295,451 resulting in a 9% increase in units sold and a 2% decrease in average sales price.

Through the first six months of 2019, the number of units sold are up 4% and average home sales prices are up 6% from the same period of 2018.

Hendersonville (37075) recorded the most home sales with 171 sales averaging $315,694.

Cottontown (37048) recorded the highest average sales price of $375,800 across 12 sales.

Forty percent of home sales in June were between $200,000-$299,999.

Sumner County by Price Range

Sumner County by Zip Code

Williamson County

The number of residential units sold in June fell 4% while average home sales prices increased 6% from last year.

The were 685 home sales recorded for the month averaging $581,334 compared to 710 sales in June 2018 averaging $550,859.

The median sales price was $500,000, up 7% from last June.

Year-to-date the number of home sales recorded are down 2% from the first half of 2018 and average home sales prices are up 6%.

Franklin West (37064) had the most home sales for the month with 193 recorded averaging $583,256.

The 37215 ZIP code recorded the highest average sales price $840,723 for one sale.

Home sales of more than $1 million were up 4% in June with 59 recorded for the month compared to 57 recorded in June 2018.

Twenty percent of home sales for the month were between $400,000-$499,999.

Williamson County by Price Range

Williamson County by Zip Code