The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 5, 2019

Tennessee officials to launch opioid awareness campaign

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee health officials are launching a new public education and awareness campaign focusing on the impact of the opioid crisis.

The state Department of Health says the campaign will kick off July 16 at the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville.

The initiative will feature stories from people from every Tennessee county about how they have been personally impacted by the opioid epidemic. It will also share information on how people can be part of the solution to the issue.

With the project, state health officials will introduce a statewide media campaign and share materials with community partners to provide info on local resources.

The campaign is funded through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Opioid Crisis Cooperative Agreement.

