Conway: Trump hasn't seen Epstein in years

VOL. 43 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 5, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top adviser to President Donald Trump says Trump hasn't spoken to or had any contact with billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein in "years and years and years."

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway says Trump told her on Tuesday that he hasn't spoken with or seen Epstein in 10 or 15 years. Conway adds that, like everyone else, the Republican president sees the sex trafficking charges against Epstein as "completely unconscionable and obviously criminal. Disgusting."

Trump told New York magazine in 2002 that he'd known Epstein for 15 years and that Epstein was a "terrific guy" and "a lot of fun to be with."

Federal prosecutors say Epstein paid underage girls for massages and then molested them at his homes in Florida and New York.

Epstein has pleaded not guilty to the sex trafficking charges.