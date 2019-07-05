Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 5, 2019

DOJ files to halt suit demanding Trump financial documents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is challenging a federal judge's decision to allow a case to go forward that accuses President Donald Trump of profiting off the presidency.

Justice Department lawyers want an appeals court to take the case instead.

They filed papers Monday seeking to move the case from federal court in D.C. to the U.S. Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia. They also want to stop subpoena requests seeking Trump's business tax returns, and documents from Trump's D.C. and New York hotels, Mar-a-Lago Club and Trump Tower.

Justice Department lawyers said answering the 37 subpoena requests by July 29 would cause Trump irreparable injury.

The lawsuit was brought by nearly 200 members of Congress. It alleges Trump is violating the Constitution by accepting foreign government spending at his Washington hotel.

