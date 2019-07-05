Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 5, 2019

Hiking minimum wage to $15 would boost millions, report says

Updated 3:23PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gradually raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025 would boost pay for as many as 27 million workers, according to a new report.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office also said Monday some 1.3 million workers could lose their jobs with the higher wage.

The analysis came as House Democrats prepare to vote in Congress this month on legislation to raise the wage.

Democratic Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia is the chairman of the Education and Labor Committee. Scott says the report shows the benefits of raising the wage would far outweigh the potential loss of jobs.

Now at $7.25 an hour, the federal minimum has not been raised since 2009, though several states and municipalities have set their minimum wage above that level.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0