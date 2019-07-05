Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame announces inductees

VOL. 43 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 5, 2019

MURFREESBORO (AP) — The Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame has announced its 2019 class of inductees.

Valerie Calhoun is the co-host of Good Morning Memphis on WHBQ-TV and recipient of five Emmys.

Joe Edwards was the longtime music writer for the Associated Press' Nashville office who retired after 42 years.

Earl Freudenberg, of Chattanooga, has over fifty years in broadcast journalism and was named 1981 State Broadcaster of the Year.

Francis "Red" O'Donnell was a Nashville Banner columnist who is being recognized posthumously.

Paul Tinkle is the president and general manager of Thunderbolt Broadcasting and Digital, in Martin and Union City.

Bill Williams is an anchor emeritus at Knoxville's WBIR-TV.

The induction ceremony takes place on August 6 in conjunction with the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters Annual Conference in Murfreesboro.