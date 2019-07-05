Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 5, 2019

Judge says Tennessee marriage law has constitutional issues

NASHVILLE (AP) — A federal judge in Nashville says there are some "serious constitutional issues" with a new Tennessee law that prohibits ministers ordained online from solemnizing weddings.

The Washington-based Universal Life Church Monastery Storehouse and three Tennesseans ordained online by that church are suing to stop the law. They claim it violates the U.S. Constitution by favoring some religions over others.

The law was scheduled to go into effect on July 1, but U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw put a hold on it late last month.

At a Wednesday hearing, Crenshaw questioned the state's argument that the law is needed to ensure the integrity of marriage. He ordered all parties to maintain the status quo and ordered a trial on the constitutional issues for later this year.

