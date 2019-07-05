Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 5, 2019

US services companies grow more slowly in June

Updated 10:05AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. services companies grew at a slower pace in June as the pace of hiring, orders and production decelerated.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, says its non-manufacturing index fell to 55.1 from 56.9 in May. Anything above 50 signals growth, though, and the services sector is enjoying a 113-month winning streak.

Sixteen services industries reported growth last month, led by real estate.

Services dominate the American economy, accounting for 84% of private-sector jobs.

Some respondents to the ISM survey expressed concern about heightened trade tensions — though the overall results remained healthy. President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports as the two countries seek to settle their differences over Beijing's aggressive trade policies.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0