Stocks end a wobbly day mostly higher

VOL. 43 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 28, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended a wobbly day mostly higher as gains for technology and health care stocks offset losses in the energy sector.

Cisco Systems climbed 2% Tuesday and Pfizer added 1%.

Energy stocks slumped broadly as the price of crude oil gave back almost 5%. Chevron lost 1.5% and Exxon Mobil lost 1.1%.

Trading was subdued ahead of the Independence Day holiday in the U.S. Thursday. Markets will close early on Wednesday.

High-dividend stocks like real estate and utilities rose.

The S&P 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,973.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69 points, or 0.3%, to 26,786. The Nasdaq added 17 points, or 0.2%, to 8,109.

Small-company stocks fell.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10 year Treasury fell to 1.98%.