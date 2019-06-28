Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 28, 2019

She said, he said: What's next with Taylor Swift's catalog?

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift's feuds can captivate the public almost as much as her music, and her latest emotional salvo against one of music's top managers not only made headlines but got key players in the industry riled up, with the likes of Justin Bieber, Halsey and Demi Lovato publicly choosing sides.

But days after the storm, experts say Swift and Scooter Braun, who manages Bieber and Ariana Grande and now owns Swift's masters, will have to find a way to work together — both to preserve Swift's rich musical legacy but also make money and do good business.

Bill Werde, former editorial director of Billboard, says "whether anyone likes it or not, Scooter Braun just became one of Taylor Swift's most important business partners."

On Sunday, Braun's Ithaca Holdings announced that it acquired Scott Borchetta's Big Machine Label Group, where Swift signed at 15.

