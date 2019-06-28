Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 28, 2019

US mulls tariffs on additional $4 billion of EU goods

Updated 7:00AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is considering tariffs on an additional $4 billion of goods from the European Union over what it considers to be illegal aircraft subsidies.

Whether it does so depends on the results of a World Trade Organization assessment of EU subsidies on large civil aircraft, specifically to Airbus.

The U.S. Trade Representative's Office disclosed Monday that it could target a further 89 sub-categories following an earlier list in April. The new items include cheeses, olives and coffee.

A U.S. tariff wish-list released in April reflected the Trump administration's calculation of the harm the subsidies inflicted on the U.S. — and specifically to Boeing.

The USTR said it plans a public hearing in August on the proposed additional tariffs.

