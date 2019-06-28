Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 28, 2019

French protesters block Amazon sites over climate, jobs

PARIS (AP) — Environmental activists who have been joined by some yellow vest protesters are disrupting Amazon sites in France, accusing the online company of destroying jobs and hurting the planet.

A few dozen demonstrators climbed a fence and forced their way into Amazon offices in northern Paris on Tuesday, according to images shared on social media. They spoke with employees and staged a sit-in at the security gates.

Regional media also reported protests in the southern city of Toulouse and near the northern city of Lille.

Organizers oppose three new Amazon warehouses slated to open around France. They accuse the company of killing jobs in local businesses, and exacerbating climate change because of the emissions used in transporting its huge volume of goods.

Amazon didn't immediately comment on the protests.

