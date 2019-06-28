Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 28, 2019

Tennessee halting construction lane closures for holiday

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials are halting construction-related lane closures on interstates and state roads for the Fourth of July holiday extended weekend.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says the closures will be paused from noon on Wednesday through 6 a.m. on Monday.

Some long-term lane closures for construction projects will still be in place. Reduced speed limits will still be in effect if workers are present in construction zones, even if lanes are not closed.

Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright says an estimated 985,000 motorists are expected to travel Tennessee's interstates and state routes over the holiday.

