Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 28, 2019

Tennessee's mental health safety net program to expand

Updated 6:57AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Public health officials say more Tennesseans are now eligible for free mental health services under the state's behavior health safety net program.

Under legislation that went into effect Monday, the mental health program for the state's uninsured was given an additional $5 million. It broadened eligibility by changing the income criteria from 100% of the federal poverty level to 138%. The change will allow up to 7,000 more Tennesseans to receive safety net services.

The expansion was pitched by Gov. Bill Lee and later adopted by the Tennessee Statehouse during this year's legislative session.

The behavioral health safety net program serves an estimated 32,000 Tennesseans annually. It was first launched in 2005 and is overseen by the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0