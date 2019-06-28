Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 28, 2019

Buffett giving annual stock gifts worth $3.6B to 5 charities

Updated 3:14PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Investor Warren Buffett continues giving fortune away with $3.6B in Berkshire Hathaway stock to five foundations.

Buffett has now given away stock worth roughly $34 billion since he started distributing parts of his fortune in 2006.

Buffett disclosed the annual gifts Monday. The biggest donation went to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Buffett also gave stock to his own foundation and to the foundations run by each of his three children.

Buffett converted 11,250 Class A shares of Berkshire stock to 16,875,000 Class B shares, then donated 16,811,941 shares to the five foundations.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0