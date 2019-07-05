Raines retiring as dean of Belmont’s business school

VOL. 43 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 5, 2019

Raines

Pat Raines, dean of Belmont University’s Jack C. Massey College of Business, has announced his retirement after 16 years of service to the school.

During Raines’ tenure, the school has received accolades from Princeton Review, BusinessWeek and Entrepreneurship magazine for having some of the top business programs in the country. The College of Business’s undergraduate enrollment has grown by more than 100%, and the graduate enrollment has increased by nearly 80%.

Raines also led the College’s efforts to successfully maintain AACSB accreditation for the Massey College of Business in both business and accounting. In addition, four new learning and professional development centers were added during Raines’ time at Belmont, all dedicated to the pursuit of professional excellence in specific areas of business: The Center for International Business, the Edward C. Kennedy Center for Business Ethics, the Thomas W. Beasley Institute for Free Enterprise and the Center for Entrepreneurship.

Raines’ work also led to the development of student-run businesses on campus and increased scholarships for students, as well as provided endowed funds for three faculty chairs in the Massey College. More than $18.2 million has been raised under his leadership.

A frequent media expert on issues related to the economy and growth, Raines earned his bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. in economics from the University of Alabama, where he also played center on football teams coached by Paul “Bear” Bryant.

A reception to honor Dean Raines will be held July 30, 2-4 p.m., in the Massey Business Center Boardroom on Belmont’s campus. A national search is currently underway for the next dean of the Massey College of Business.

Baker Donelson’s names Transport Group chair

Carey

Baker Donelson has named Scott D. Carey as chair of the firm’s Transportation Group.

Carey, a shareholder in Baker Donelson’s Nashville office, concentrates his practice in complex business and tort litigation, with a special emphasis on transportation-related litigation. He is the former managing partner of Baker Donelson’s Nashville office.

Carey has been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America in Commercial Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation and Transportation Law since 2007, and was named the Best Lawyers’ 2018 Nashville Transportation Law “Lawyer of the Year” and the Best Lawyers’ 2017 Nashville Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants “Lawyer of the Year.” He has been listed in Mid-South Super Lawyers since 2007 and has been recognized among the top 50 Nashville attorneys and the top 100 Mid-South attorneys by Mid-South Super Lawyers (2014-2018). He is a member of numerous transportation industry organizations, including the Truckload Carriers Association, the Transportation Intermediaries Association, the Transportation Lawyers’ Association, the Tennessee Trucking Association, and the Trucking Industry Defense Association.

Dryer added to Burr & Forman

Dryer

Burr & Forman’s Nashville office continues to expand with the addition of attorney Kirk Dryer as counsel. This is the eighth addition in Nashville this year.

Dryer joins the Lending Practice Group, which includes commercial real estate transactions for local, regional, national and international clients, including developers, lenders, pension funds, real estate investment trusts, telecommunication companies, property managers and brokers.

Dryer began his legal career as a legal honors attorney in the Nashville office of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development before moving to Washington, D.C., to accept a position at HUD’s headquarters.

While at HUD, he provided counsel on issues involving multifamily housing, community planning and development, and public housing. Dryer joins Burr & Forman after most recently practicing as an associate at Venable LLP in Washington, D.C.

Dryer earned his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University and his law degree from the University of Missouri School of Law. He is licensed in the District of Columbia and Tennessee.

Churchwell named interim vice chancellor

Churchwell

André L. Churchwell, M.D., chief diversity officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center and senior associate dean for diversity affairs in the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, has been named interim vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer for Vanderbilt University.

Churchwell, who will continue to serve in his School of Medicine and VUMC roles while assuming the interim duties, holds the Levi Watkins Jr. M.D. chair and is professor of Medicine, Biomedical Engineering and Radiology and Radiological Sciences.

As interim vice chancellor of equity, diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer, Churchwell will partner closely with the chancellor and the other 10 vice chancellors to advance and support best practices. Churchwell succeeds James Page, whose last day as vice chancellor and chief diversity officer was June 7.

Brown

Also at VUMC, Kelly Brown, M.D., associate professor of clinical neurology, has been named executive medical director of the Neurosciences Patient Care Center. Brown currently serves as the vice chair of Clinical Operations in the Department of Neurology.

In her new role for the Neurosciences PCC, Brown will work inclusively with the component departments and divisions across VUMC to improve alignment and enhance growth.

Brown joined Vanderbilt in 2013 and is board certified in internal medicine, general neurology, sleep medicine and epilepsy. At VUMC, Brown is clinically active in general neurology, sleep medicine and epilepsy.

Additionally, she has served as medical director for Outpatient Clinical Operations in Neurology, and as a subject matter expert for the EPIC transition.

Management hires made for Fifth + Broadway

Miller

Brookfield Properties, which is developing the mixed-use project Fifth + Broadway in downtown Nashville, has hires Tom Miller as general manager.

In this role, Miller will take on full operational responsibility for Fifth + Broadway while overseeing the tenant, resident, guest and community relations.

Miller comes to Nashville from Houston, where he led the River Oaks District as general manager. River Oaks District is a mixed-use destination composed of 302,000 square feet of retail space with boutique styled shops, restaurants and sidewalk cafes along with luxury apartments and Class-A office space.

Before Houston, Miller served as district general manager for Westfield Group LLC, where he was responsible for five assets in the Los Angeles market. The move is a return to Tennessee for Miller, who holds a degree in economics from the University of Tennessee.

Fifth + Broadway is one of the largest mixed-use developments ever build in Nashville and Tennessee. The project, which replaces the 6.2-acre Nashville Convention Center site, will deliver 200,000 square feet of retail and entertainment, the 55,000-square-foot National Museum for African American Music, 372,000 square feet of Class-A office space at 501 Commerce, 386 residential units and more than 2,000 parking spaces.

Leadership Brentwood announces 2020 class

Leadership Brentwood, a program of the Williamson, Inc. Chamber of Commerce and the Williamson County Chamber Foundation, has selected 20 participants for the class of 2020.

Class members are:

• Dan Armour, operations manager, Brasfield & Gorrie

• Jim Barry, managing partner, Thorndale Partners

• Abby Bass, senior director, events planning, Williamson, Inc.

• Stacie Blazic, director of development, Davis House

• Amanda Butler, executive administrator, Brentwood Academy

• Julie Danielson, owner, Crowned Enterprises

• Reeju Davis, English tutor volunteer, Williamson County Schools

• Jeff Ford, sales, Mitchell International

• Todd Hoppenstedt, director of public works, City of Brentwood

• Ted Ilanchelian, president, CMIT Solutions

• Emily Jackson, senior manager, Cherry Bekaert

• Melati Lee-Parker, director information technology, DaVita

• Brian Morgan, president, Carden Company

• Jeff Pender, division chief/fire marshall, Brentwood

• Neal Reagor, vice president business optimization, JetRight Nashville

• Julie Roquemore, corp+urban design leader, Gresham Smith

• Oceana Sheehan, assistant principal, Williamson County Schools

• Sara Smyly, marketing director, BL Harbert International

• Jodi Theobald, director, FiftyForward Martin Center

• Letitia Webster, vice president Omni Channel, Tractor Supply Company

Now in its 28th year, Leadership Brentwood identifies leaders from the civic, educational, government, religious and business communities who will use the principles learned to leave a lasting legacy in Brentwood and Williamson County.

The nine-month program includes an overnight retreat in August, seven daylong sessions held on the second Thursday of each month from September through March, planned community service projects, and a wrap-up session and graduation in April. Class members discuss topics pertaining to business, education, entertainment and media, history, government and quality of life.

Hathcock receives Dan Barge Award

Hathcock

Nashville’s J.D. Hathcock has won the Dan Barge Jr. Award of Merit, established in 1980 by Barge Design Solutions to recognize an employee for a specific extraordinary initiative above the normal duties of one’s job in the prior year.

The award originally called the Award of Merit but was renamed the Dan Barge Jr. Award of Merit in 2005 as a tribute to Barge, who died in 2004.

Hathcock joined Barge in 2016 as an engineer in training and is now a civil engineer in the Land Resources Group. He was nominated by his supervisor, Sarah Allen, who noted Hathcock is incredibly committed to both his clients and his co-workers, consistently displaying his dedication to the task at hand. His nomination stems from his work with two high-profile clients.