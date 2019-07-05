VOL. 43 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 5, 2019

First Saturday Art Crawl. Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information

MONDAY, JULY 8

REIN: The Main Event

Topic: Ca$h flow with extreme growth potential. Discover the simplest way to build significant, monthly cash flow using a proven formula with extreme growth potential that guards against market turndowns, crashes and even job loss. Free for REIN members, $35 for non-members. 5-9 p.m. Oak Hill Assembly, 5200 Franklin Pike. Information

TUESDAY, JULY 9

Williamson 101 – Open House Event

Williamson 101 provides new members and potential members a chance to learn how to maximize their membership with Williamson, Inc. Discover the many ways to volunteer, get involved, network, engage and connect. Williamson, Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Free, but registration required. Information

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

Nashville Chamber Member Orientation

An opportunity to learn how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Breakfast provided. 8-9:30 a.m. Baker Donelson Events Center, 211 Commerce Center. Registration required. Information

THURSDAY, JULY 11

Street Eats

A gathering of as many as 20 local food trucks along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, JULY 12

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

This meeting provided individuals the opportunity to expand their knowledge on best business practices from some of the most successful business leaders in Williamson County. E|Spaces, 1550 W McEwen Dr., Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Fee: Free, but register. Information

TUESDAY, JULY 16

Deals, Deals, Deals

This meeting brings hot, relevant topics to the intermediate and advanced investors. Meeting led by Tyler Cauble. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members. Nonmembers $50. Pre-registering is recommended. Information: http://www.reintn.org

THURSDAY, JULY 18

Street Eats

A gathering of as many as 20 local food trucks along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

Williamson, Inc. Young Professionals Luncheon

This event is tailored to individuals who are interested in furthering their leadership aspirations, cultivating relationships and growing professionally. Network and connect to learn from some of the most experienced business leaders in Williamson County. Williamson County Association of Realtors, 1646 Westgate Circle, Ste. #104. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Members $20, Non-members $30

Third Thursday on Main

Free summer concert series in Historic Downtown Gallatin. 6:30-9 p.m. Downtown merchants, restaurants and bars will be open late and will be selling merchandise, food and beverages. Featuring: Rockland Road, preforming County, R&B and Pop music.

FRIDAY JULY 19

Night Market

The Nashville Farmers’ Market hosts a night market the third Friday of every month. All Things Tomato night. Rain or shine, 5-9 p.m. The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers and live music. Fee: Free and family-friendly. Nashville Farmers’ Market, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. Information

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

Enjoy these unique Friday night parties featuring bluegrass music performed by attendees as well as main acts. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center. Food available, Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Fee: Adults-$ 20 advance, $25 day of; Youth (7-17) $7 advance $10 day of; Children (6 and under free). Pickers- $5 (no alcohol) $10 with beer. Season pass-$100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. 7-11 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, JULY 20

Apollo 11 Moon Landing 50th Anniversary

Join Adventure Science Center Apollo Intern Alyssa Zajan for a public discussion and presentation about the giant leap for mankind that shaped American history and space travel. Learn the story behind how we got there, what we learned from the 1969 spacewalk and about future missions for human lunar and space exploration. The 40-minute discussion and visual presentation is free and open to the public. Union Station Hotel Grand Lobby. 6 p.m. Limited availability valet parking, $10. Union Station Hotel, 1001 Broadway. Information

SUNDAY, JULY 21

Jazz on the Cumberland

This is a free, family-friendly event. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert. Parking is $5 in Lot R and Lot T at Nissan Stadium. This is an alcohol-free event. Cumberland Park. 5:30-8 p.m. Additional Dates: Aug. 18, Sept. 8 and Sept. 22. Information

WEDNESDAY. JULY 24

Williamson County- Sate of the County

Featuring Mayor Rogers Anderson, guest speaker. Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, 700 Cool Springs Blvd. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Members-$55, non-members- $75. Registration required. Information

THURSDAY, JULY 25

Talent Solutions Forum – Building Internal Talent Pipelines

The Nashville region will thrive if talent is readily available to match the skills and education required by employers. Join us for the next Talent Solutions Forum, Building Internal Talent Pipelines, to learn how employers leverage Tennessee Reconnect and other work-based learning initiatives to upskill their current workforce to create an internal pipeline of talent within the business. All registration funds support Nashville GRAD. Nashville State Community College, Building H Auditorium, 120 White Bridge Road. 7:30-8 a.m. registration and networking, 8-9 a.m. Panel Discussion with:

Laura Ward, director of adult talent initiatives, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce (moderator)

Robin Pisciotta, senior HR business partner, HCA Healthcare

Karisse Spray, assistant vice president, human resources, Nashville International Airport

Ryan Simpson, assistant director, human resources, Tennessee Department of Transportation

Registration is required for this event. Fee: Chamber member: $20, Future member: $35. Information

FRIDAY, JULY 26

Williamson, Inc. Legislative Update

Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, 7:15 a.m. Networking, 7:30-8:30 a.m. program. In this monthly community forum Williamson County representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. The one-hour program is aired on Comcast Channel 3 and rebroadcast on Williamson County Television’s YouTube Channel. Information.

Red, White & Zoo

Enjoy unlimited samples of wine, a curated selection of craft beers, live music and animal encounters. A strictly 21 and over adult only fundraising event. 7-10 p.m. Fee: General admission: $65 non-members, $60 members, $75 week of event. Includes unlimited wine tastings and a commemorative glass VIP: $125 non-members, $115 members, $140 week of, includes: in addition to above food paring with select wines, a private entrance and a VIP lounge. Nashville Zoo at Grassmere, 3777 Nolensville Pike. Information

SATURDAY, JULY 27

Music City Brewer’s Festival

This event is one of the longest running beer festivals in Nashville. Walk of Fame Park, 5-9 p.m. Enjoy brew tastings from over 50 breweries, live music, food and more. 21 and over event. Fee: General admission: $49, VIP: $75. Non-drinking $20. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the NHA. Information