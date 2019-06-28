Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 28, 2019

Tennessee judge asks state nursing board to redo opioid case

Updated 10:36AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee judge told state's nursing board to rethink its decision to let a nurse keep practicing despite being disciplined for overprescribing opioids.

The Tennessean reports that nurse practitioner Christina Collins wrote large prescriptions from 2010 to 2012, including some that were 31 times the suggested limit. Records show she prescribed one patient 51 opioid pills a day. State attorneys said they suspect the clinic was a pill mill.

Collins was allowed to keep a limited license after a disciplinary trial last year. Nashville Chancellor Russell Perkins reversed that decision on Wednesday at the Tennessee Health Department's request. He said the board improperly considered outside information. State attorneys said Collins' prescriptions were "so colossal" they could've killed someone or been trafficked.

