The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 28, 2019

AP-NORC Poll: Trump not boosted by strong American economy

Updated 7:01AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans give President Donald Trump mixed reviews for his economic stewardship despite the growth achieved during this presidency.

The findings from a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research come as the economy appears to have set a record for the longest expansion in U.S. history.

Nearly two-thirds describe the economy as "good," while 47% say they approve of how Trump is handling the issue. About 4 in 10 approve of how he is handling his job overall.

The survey indicates that most Americans do not believe they're personally benefiting from his trade policies. Only 17% say they received a tax cut after the president's tax overhaul passed in 2017.

Those doubts create a possible vulnerability as Trump highlights the strong economy in his campaign for re-election.

