VOL. 43 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 28, 2019

Ingram to invest $22M in Jackson plant expansion

Updated 7:05AM
JACKSON (AP) — State officials say book printing company Lightning Source plans to invest $22 million in a facility in west Tennessee.

Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement that the La Vergne, Tennessee-based company plans to create 150 jobs over the next three years with its expansion into Jackson, Tennessee.

Lightning Source prints books "on-demand," or printing per order, which is useful for smaller quantities. It also provides book distribution services for publishers.

The company, which is part of Ingram Content Group, says it is adding print operations alongside an existing distribution center in Jackson. It will be Lightning Source's fifth U.S. facility.

Tennessee Department of Economic Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said Friday that Ingram employs about 2,000 people in the state.

