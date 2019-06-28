Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 28, 2019

Ridgetop Police: Department's closure was retaliation for probe

Updated 6:55AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

RIDGETOP (AP) — A Tennessee police chief says three city officials voted to close his department in retaliation for his investigation of allegations they destroyed evidence and issued illegal ticket quotas.

Ridgetop police Chief Bryan Morris tells the Tennessean that the board of aldermen abruptly shuttered the police department last month in the city of about 2,000 people as he pushed against the quotas.

Morris and other officers sued, and the closure was blocked days later.

However, he says he returned to the department to find documents missing from a locked evidence cabinet. A special prosecutor assigned to the case found that the board's quota was illegal. There's no penalty for breaking that law.

A public hearing on the city's budget is set for Tuesday.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0