Stocks close out rocky quarter with gains

VOL. 43 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 28, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing out a rocky second quarter with solid gains as banks led indexes higher.

Bank of America climbed 2.8% Friday and JPMorgan Chase added 2.7%. The industry rose after the Federal Reserve gave the country's 18 biggest banks permission to pay more dividends and buy back more of their own stock.

Progress Software jumped 11.1% after reporting earnings that beat analysts' forecasts.

The S&P 500 index rose 16 points, or 0.6%, to 2,941. The benchmark index ended a roller-coaster second quarter with a gain of 3.8%. It's up 17.3% for the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 73 points, or 0.3%, to 26,599. The Nasdaq added 38 points, or 0.5%, to 8,006.

Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2%.