Interstate crash closes road in Tennessee, homes evacuated

KINGSTON SPRINGS (AP) — A tractor-trailer crash has closed down an interstate highway in Tennessee and prompted evacuations of some homes nearby.

News outlets report the crash happened Friday morning on Interstate 40 near Kingston Springs, just west of Nashville. The driver of the tanker truck was taken to a hospital, but the driver of another vehicle involved wasn't injured.

The tanker turned over in the crash, and Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said a hazardous flammable liquid was leading onto the road. Placards on the vehicle said it was carrying methyl methacrylate, used in dental work. Homes within a half-mile were evacuated.

The high is closed in both directions, and crews say it's expected to remain closed until about 6:30 p.m. Friday. Eastbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 182, while westbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 192.

A previous version of this story was corrected to show Kingston Springs is just west of Nashville instead of east.