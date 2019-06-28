Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 28, 2019

Tina Turner, Charlie Musselwhite named to Memphis music hall

Updated 7:17AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

MEMPHIS (AP) — Singer Tina Turner, bluesman Charlie Musselwhite and guitarist Steve Cropper are headlining this year's class of Memphis Music Hall of Fame inductees.

The hall announced a total of eight inductees on Wednesday. Turner, Musselwhite and Cropper were joined by jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater, session band The Memphis Boys, songwriters Dan Penn and Don Bryant and opera singer Madame Florence Cole Talbert McCleave.

Started eight years ago in Memphis, Tennessee, the hall honors musicians and performers who have ties to the city. Past inductees include Elvis Presley, Three 6 Mafia, Aretha Franklin, The Staple Singers and Isaac Hayes.

The hall is administered by the Smithsonian-developed Memphis Rock 'n' Soul Museum.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0