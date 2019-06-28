Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 28, 2019

Chemical company BASF to drop 6,000 jobs in 'realignment'

Updated 10:12AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Chemicals maker BASF says it will drop 6,000 jobs by the end of 2021 in what it calls an "organization realignment" that aims at streamlining administration and simplifying the company's structure.

The company said in a news release that the restructuring would save 300 million euros ($340 million) as part of an ongoing efficiency program that is expected to add 2 billion euros to annual earnings from 2021 onward. The company said it aim to have smaller corporate headquarters and a stronger role for regional operations.

BASF is based in Ludwigshafen, Germany, and makes chemicals for the plastics industry, industrial materials and pigments, food and animal feed ingredients and farm chemicals. The company reported having 122,400 employees in 2018, with 75,000 in Europe and 20,000 in North America.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0