Gov. Lee sets special session for Aug. 23 to elect new speaker

VOL. 43 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 28, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee has announced when he'll call a special legislative session in order to allow the GOP-controlled House to elect a new speaker.

Lee said Thursday that lawmakers will be called to the Tennessee Capitol on August 23. The special session will follow a House GOP caucus meeting where Republican members will nominate a speaker in advance on July 23.

House Speaker Glen Casada has said he'll resign August 2 following a series of scandals that were first reported earlier this year as the regular legislative session was concluding.

Casada has been dogged by calls to resign since it was revealed he exchanged text messages containing sexually explicit language about women with his former chief of staff several years ago, among other controversies.