The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 21, 2019

French lawsuit accuses Google of violating EU privacy rules

PARIS (AP) — A leading French consumer group has filed a class-action lawsuit accusing Google of violating the European Union's landmark 2018 privacy rules.

In its filing Wednesday, the UFC Que Choisir group is seeking 1,000 euros ($1,135) in damages for each one of the 200 Google users involved so far.

It's among the first cases challenging tech giants over their application of the EU's new rules, known as the General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR.

Google did not respond to requests for comment.

The complaint filed in Paris names Google Ireland and Google LLC. The consumer group says Google's confidentiality rules are more than 1,000 lines long, and do not meet GDPR requirements to make it easy for users to block Google from things like tracking user's location or sending targeted ads.

