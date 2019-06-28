VOL. 43 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 28, 2019

Lipscomb University’s Bison Block Party. The Bison Block Party includes inflatable games for kids, a special concert featuring Lipscomb University commercial music alumni Daves Highway, Grant Parker, Arcadian Wild and the Lipscomb Faculty Brass Quintet with Ben Blasko, director of instrumental studies at Lipscomb, and ends with fireworks. The event will be hosted by Rudy Kalis, longtime Nashville sports anchor. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Free. Food available from a variety of vendors, or bring your own. Attendees are encouraged to take blankets or lawn chairs. Note: Lipscomb University is an alcohol-free and tobacco-free campus. Information

JUNE 28-29

Musicians Corner

This annual free concert series, which takes place every weekend in June at Centennial Park, features live music, food vendors, local artisans, a children’s area and the Musician Corner Pub. Friday, 5-9 p.m.: Bedouine, Jamie Drake, Robby Hecht, Ethansroom and Gustavo Guerrero. Saturday, noon-6 p.m., Main Stage: John Paul White, Caleb Elliott, The Prescriptions, Exotic Dangers and Duquette Johnston. On the Lightning 100 Acoustic Stage: Ethan Samuel Brown, Amy Corey, Karen Hardy and Riley Moore. Free. Information

Porter Flea Summer Market

Handpicked designers and craftspeople will fill The Nashville Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Avenue. Jewelry, art, furniture, home décor and more. Preview Market: Friday, June 28, 6-9 p.m. $25, parking included. Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Parking $5. Tickets, information

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

Star Spangled Celebration

Fun for the whole family. Food trucks, music and more. Nolensville Park, 2310 Nolensville Park Road, 6 p.m. Information

Fisk Food & Music Festival

The fourth annual Fisk Food and Music Festival is on campus 2-9 p.m. Sponsored by WFSK JAZZY 88, the family friendly festival will include performances by renowned Jazz artists Donald Hayes, Ben Tankard, Blair Whitlow, Ryan Montano and Thomas Cain. The festival offers free parking and admission, is open to the public and will food and non-food vendors, mini health fair and kid zone. The Carl Van Vechten Art Gallery also will be open and available for touring. Information

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

Downtown Nashville celebration begins

July 4 activities kick off in Downtown Nashville July 3, noon-5 p.m., with Family Fun Zone activities at Music City Walk of Fame Park. 3:50-7:15 p.m., Bizz & Everyday People, The Whigs and Alejandro Aranda at Ascend Amphitheater. Gold Cup Soccer will take place in Nissan Stadium, 8 p.m. Fireworks at 10.

Other Midstate festivals:

Hendersonville Freedom Festival: Drakes Creek Park, 5 p.m. Information

Smyrna Independence Day Celebration: Lee Victory Recreation Park. 5-10 p.m. Information

Clarksville: Liberty Park. 6:30-10 p.m. Free. Information

Fairview: Independence Day Celebration 4-10 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, JULY 4

A Presidential Fourth at the Hermitage

Celebrate with games, treats, crafts and more at the home of President Andrew Jackson. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Information

Nashville Hot Chicken Festival

13th annual Music City Hot Chicken Festival. Fire Truck parade at 10:30 a.m. followed by free hot chicken samples to the first 500 people. Live music. East Park. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th

A free, family-friendly event that showcases the GRAMMY-winning Nashville Symphony and one of the largest fireworks shows in the country. In a new partnership, CMT will air a 90-minute live special that will include performances from headliner Brett Eldredge, highlights from Let Freedom Sing! and conclude with the acclaimed fireworks show. After Eldredge’s performance, the event will shift to Ascend Amphitheater around 9:10 p.m. and conclude with a 30-minute pyrotechnics show synchronized to a live performance by the Nashville Symphony. The program will feature patriotic recitations from Barry Scott. Information

Other Midstate festivals:

Brentwood: Crockett Park 7 p.m. Information

Franklin: Downtown square at 10 a.m. for fun family activities. Fireworks at Harlinsdale Park. Information

Gallatin: Triple Creek Park. 2 p.m. Information

Goodlettsville: Moss Wright Park 4 p.m. Information

La Vergne: Veterans Memorial Park. 6 p.m. Information

Lebanon: Wilson County Fairgrounds. 11 a.m. Information

Murfreesboro: Celebrate at McKnight Park. Activities begin at 10 a.m. Information

Springfield: Freedom Celebration and fireworks at J. Travis Price Park. 6 p.m. Information

Watertown: Stars, Stripes & Squirt Guns Parade. 3 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, JULY 6

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, JULY 9

Williamson 101 – Open House Event

Williamson 101 provides new members and potential members a chance to learn how to maximize their membership with Williamson, Inc. Discover the many ways to volunteer, get involved, network, engage and connect. Williamson, Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Free, but registration required. Information

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

Nashville Chamber Member Orientation

An opportunity to learn how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Breakfast provided. 8-9:30 a.m. Baker Donelson Events Center, 211 Commerce Center. Registration required. Information

THURSDAY, JULY 11

Street Eats

A gathering of as many as 20 local food trucks along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, JULY 12

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

This meeting provided individuals the opportunity to expand their knowledge on best business practices from some of the most successful business leaders in Williamson County. E|Spaces, 1550 W McEwen Dr., Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Fee: Free, but register. Information

THURSDAY, JULY 18

Williamson, Inc. Young Professionals Luncheon

This event is tailored to individuals who are interested in furthering their leadership aspirations, cultivating relationships and growing professionally. Network and connect to learn from some of the most experienced business leaders in Williamson County. Williamson County Association of Realtors, 1646 Westgate Circle, Ste. #104. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Members $20, Non-members $30

Third Thursday on Main

Free summer concert series in Historic Downtown Gallatin. 6:30-9 p.m. Downtown merchants, restaurants and bars will be open late and will be selling merchandise, food and beverages, so bring your lawn chairs, your family, and friends and plan to spend the evening in Downtown Gallatin.

FRIDAY JULY 19

Night Market

The Nashville Farmers’ Market hosts a night market the third Friday of every month. Rain or shine, 5-9 p.m. The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers and live music. Fee: Free and family-friendly. Nashville Farmers’ Market, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. Information

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

From May to October enjoy these unique Friday night parties featuring bluegrass music performed by attendees as well as main acts. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center. Food available, Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Fee: Adults-$ 20 advance, $25 day of; Youth (7-17) $7 advance $10 day of; Children (6 and under free). Pickers- $5 (no alcohol) $10 with beer. Season pass-$100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. 7-11 p.m. Information

SUNDAY, JULY 21

Jazz on the Cumberland

This is a free, family-friendly event. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert. Parking is $5 in Lot R and Lot T at Nissan Stadium. This is an alcohol-free event. Cumberland Park. 5:30-8 p.m. Additional Dates: Aug. 18, Sept. 8 and Sept. 22. Information