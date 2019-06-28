Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for May 2019

|3969 Apache
|Antioch
|37013
|5/30
|Mallards Landing Apts Owner LLC
|Towers On Western LLC
|$27,150,000
|1324, 1402 2nd
|Nashville
|37208
|5/29
|Neuhoff Acquisition LLC
|Germantown Creative Lp
|$26,250,000
|415 27th
|Nashville
|37209
|5/21
|Charlotte Ave Storage LLC
|Charlotte Pike Storage LLC
|$16,100,000
|380 Harding
|Nashville
|37211
|5/15
|380 Harding LLC; 380 Harding Apts
|Pacific Harding LLC
|$13,850,000
|707 Spence
|Nashville
|37217
|5/2
|707 Spence Lane LLC
|46Th Street Inv
|$8,370,000
|1601 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37210
|5/31
|OLP Nashville TN LLC
|Lrf1 Nashville Logistics 1 LLC
|$8,000,000
|435 Swinging Bridge, 351 Hillman
|Old Hickory
|37138
|5/8
|DP 112 LLC
|Baurle Eric J; Budslick Paul; Crossman Jim; Ellis Truitt C; Pennington Brent; Peters Karl
|$7,700,000
|1402 2nd
|Nashville
|37208
|5/31
|Neuhoff Acquisition II LLC
|Neuhoff Acquisition LLC
|$5,250,000
|1212, 1214, 1218 McGavock
|Nashville
|37203
|5/1
|McGavock Health Care Inc
|Hale Jewell M; Kirby Robert L
|$4,925,000
|3811 Hillsboro
|Nashville
|37215
|5/10
|Gtom Gh-1 LLC
|Suntrust Bank
|$4,650,000
|311 Trinity
|Nashville
|37207
|5/21
|311 W Trinity Inv LLC
|Shriji Hospitality Inc
|$4,300,000
|1015 Davidson
|Nashville
|37209
|5/22
|Joe C Davis Foundation
|Metropolitan Government of Nashville
|$4,100,000
|8234 Highway 100
|Nashville
|37221
|5/31
|Bellevue Il-Al Inv LLC
|Daugherty Vernon C Estate
|$3,900,000
|321 Broadway
|Nashville
|37201
|5/9
|Smith Edward L; Smith Karen D
|Sweet Lufay Anderson II
|$3,500,000
|531, 533 4th
|Nashville
|37210
|5/23
|Pizzuti 4th Ave South LLC
|Sobro Prop LLC
|$3,200,000
|525 40th, 4007 Delaware 40th
|Nashville
|37209
|5/14
|40th Ave GP
|Lighthouse Holding Corp
|$2,867,000
|8456 Highway 100
|Nashville
|37221
|5/6
|Natchez Trace Partners LLC
|Royal City LLC
|$2,700,000
|623, 625, 627 2nd
|Nashville
|37210
|5/1
|L&L Nashville LLC
|Larry Roberts Real Estate Trust; Roberts Larry L
|$2,625,000
|420 Metroplex
|Nashville
|37211
|5/2
|Somatel Hotel LLC
|Par Invs
|$2,530,000
|4310 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|5/16
|3NB LLC
|Arc Hr5Stp3001 LLC; Inland American St Portfolio Jp3 LLC
|$2,327,792
|1501 Stewarts
|Nashville
|37218
|5/6
|Wildflower Partners LLC
|Causey Betty Faye Richards; Ellis Dorothy Jean Richards; Richards Bobby Earl; Richards Gus Jr; Fielder Peggy Jo Richards; Richards Judy; Richards Roger Dale
|$2,300,000
|1101 17th
|Nashville
|37212
|5/13
|Music Row Dev LLC
|Murphy Kelly D; Murphy Robert P
|$1,975,000
|201 Thompson
|Nashville
|37211
|5/17
|Oak Holdings LLC
|Mehran & Roushi LLC
|$1,700,000
|1103 17th
|Nashville
|37212
|5/13
|Music Row Dev LLC
|MH Synergy LLC
|$1,695,000
|614, 700 18th
|Nashville
|37203
|5/7
|614-700 18th Ave N Nash LLC
|Horton Shane S
|$1,600,000
|9646, 9650 Harpeth
|Nashville
|37221
|5/13
|Davis Lisa Ann; Davis Thomas Patrick
|Johnson Catherine Gail; Johnson James M
|$1,500,000
|1105 17th
|Nashville
|37212
|5/29
|Jones Mary Loventhal
|Wiseman Craig M; Wiseman Kimberly K
|$1,500,000
|6200 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|5/22
|Dubya G LLC
|Edry B&K-6 GP
|$1,450,000
|1031 17th
|Nashville
|37212
|5/13
|Music Row Dev LLC
|TN Ind Colleges & Univ Assoc
|$1,440,000
|910 Rivergate
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|5/17
|Norman Clark Lp
|ACV Watkins Portfolio I
|$1,426,000
|1202 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37206
|5/24
|1206 Gallatin Ave LLC
|Disser Enterprises Inc
|$1,400,000
|9606 Highway 96
|Nashville
|37221
|5/6
|Ernest Todd W
|Howington Randy G Jr; Howington Samantha
|$1,350,000
|2800 Clifton
|Nashville
|37209
|5/15
|Ira Innovations LLC; Max Khazanov Ira
|E3 Construction Services LLC
|$1,350,000
|510 Collins Park
|Antioch
|37013
|5/8
|NBH Partnership
|Trimurti Partnership
|$1,349,000
|3451 Lebanon
|Hermitage
|37076
|5/29
|Tisano Realty Inc
|Huh Bok Nam; Huh Mike Gang
|$1,300,000
|1714 Seifried
|Nashville
|37208
|5/15
|Urban Housing Solutions Inc
|Millennium Apts Lp
|$1,300,000
|1328 Vashti
|Nashville
|37207
|5/1
|Sunday School Publishing Board Inc
|Trnc Prop LLC
|$1,100,000
|9184 Hester Beasley
|Nashville
|37221
|5/21
|Hill Iila D; Hill Stacy J
|Farro Jenna; Farro Josh
|$1,080,000
|630, 632 Benton
|Nashville
|37204
|5/2
|Gaskins Gigi; Gaskins Gigi; Gaskins Gigi
|Cottage Cove Co; Cottage Cove Co; Cottage Cove Co
|$1,045,000
|714, 716 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37206
|5/21
|Higgins James S; Piliponis Richard D
|Brock Jeffrey S
|$1,020,000
|2640 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|5/15
|Ramirez Anasandra; Ramirez Carlos
|Mister Nyx LLC
|$950,000
|312, 314, 316, 318 Chesterfield
|Nashville
|37212
|5/31
|Brown E Brown LLC
|Simmons Kay S; Simmons Keith B
|$880,000
|1824, 1912, 1914 Dr Db Todd Jr
|Nashville
|37208
|5/30
|Pasifica Inv LLC
|Thomas Margaret A
|$850,000
|3711 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|5/16
|Ma Holding LLC
|Kakar Nazir; Yousef Mohammad
|$800,000
|219 Shady Grove
|Nashville
|37214
|5/14
|Mires John
|Allen J Gary
|$750,000
|1606 16th
|Nashville
|37212
|5/28
|M D Prop LLC
|Gonzalez Debra Ann; Wright Waddell
|$750,000
|912, 914, 916 Harpeth Valley
|Nashville
|37221
|5/6
|PBNJ Mgmt LLC
|Black Jettie Luann; Black Loren L; Gabriel Real Estate Holdings LLC
|$747,500
|313 29th
|Nashville
|37203
|5/1
|Jones Robert Eric; Jones Sheila McMorrow
|Perry Joseph L; Williams Jannie C
|$746,137
|4021, 4025 Travis, 336 Welch
|Nashville
|37211
|5/30
|ATS Nashville Invs LLC
|Advanced Turf Solutions Inc
|$735,210
|5112 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|5/9
|Alinejad Haidar; Torkan Roohangiz
|Evelyn M Hodge Revocable Living Trust; Himber Anita Carrol; Hodge Evelyn Estate; Hodge James Leroy; Maddox Rachel
|$730,000
|1527 Riverside
|Nashville
|37206
|5/15
|Riverside East Dev LLC
|Augustus Stanford Cannon Trust; James Isaac Cannon Trust; Sewell Cynthia P; Stallings Anna Kate C; Emmeline Maeve Cannon Trust
|$730,000
|2340, 2352 Baker
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|5/29
|Downend Larry W Jr; Tubbs Jacqueline
|Melcher Sherry; Melcher Tom; Gleaves John
|$719,900
|2940 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37221
|5/21
|TN Parks & Greenways Found
|Mauk Linda B; Roach Linda B; Roach Linda Branstetter; Branstetter Legacy Partners LLC
|$650,000
|261, 276 White Bridge
|Nashville
|37209
|5/2
|Fristoe Martha Jo
|Woodall Terry; Woodall Terry W; Woodall Terry; Woodall Terry W; Woodall Terry; Woodall Terry W
|$635,000
|404 Main
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|5/3
|805 NW Broad LLC
|TGP LLC
|$565,000
|1541, 1555 Neelys Bend
|Madison
|37115
|5/20
|Blier Jack William; Blier Pamela Parker
|Pridemore Bill; Pridemore Wilese Denise
|$500,000
|4896, 4935 McCool
|Nashville
|37218
|5/3
|Hitson Joshua A; Hitson Mary E
|Buttrey Vicki McCool; Haynes Leighanne McCool; McCool Donnie
|$480,000
|49, 51 Wharf
|Nashville
|37210
|5/15
|CMC Dev LLC
|Farricielli Greg; Hellmer Josh
|$450,000
|6851, 6853 Old Hickory
|Whites Cr
|37189
|5/16
|Babcock Christopher; Richardson Ellery
|Martin Debra E; Martin Debra Elaine; Martin William Lawrence Jr
|$450,000
|1909 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37210
|5/20
|Night Prop
|Education Intelligence Inc
|$427,025
|6100 New York
|Nashville
|37209
|5/13
|Rise Dev LLC
|TN Conference United Methodist Church Inc
|$410,000
|1132 Graycroft
|Madison
|37115
|5/31
|North Graycroft Ave Trust
|Rochelle Center
|$408,000
|4908 Kentucky
|Nashville
|37209
|5/1
|Family Reconciliation Center
|St Lukes Community House Episcopal Inc
|$350,000
|1820 River
|Nashville
|37218
|5/21
|Frazier Michele Ivey; Frazier Roderick V
|Hall Bobby; Poteat Pamela
|$340,000
|5843 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|5/31
|Kim Andrew Chung; Kim Un Jung; Kim Young Ho
|Embree Family Trust
|$325,000
|403 32nd
|Nashville
|37212
|5/9
|403 32nd Ave S LLC
|Alterman Sally Schwartz; Barish Dina; Barish Sylvia Rose Estate; Burns Marla; Cohen Rachel; Fondiller Jill H; Gryll Madelon Jaffe; Jaffe Barbara; Katz Susan Lapidus; Lapidus Douglas; Morrison Stuart E; Newsome Arlene; Prince Frances; Simmons Constance Lapidus; Sloan Steven; Small Bonnie; Cohen David S Guardian
|$317,500
|1584 Brockton Ln
|Nashville
|37221
|5/23
|Hamby Candice; Hamby Christopher
|Bullard Chris B; Bullard Rebekah A
|$312,500
|141 Thompson
|Nashville
|37211
|5/7
|J N J Group LLC
|J2K Builders LLC
|$310,000
|629 Croley
|Nashville
|37209
|5/13
|Williams Andy; Williams Tina
|Sovine James Wesley
|$303,000
|2245 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|5/3
|Lee Seung U
|Shah Ramila; Shah Vinod Estate
|$300,000
|701 28th
|Nashville
|37208
|5/21
|2nd Ave Prop LLC
|Nance Janetta; Patterson Robert E
|$300,000
|509 Lentz
|Madison
|37115
|5/22
|Good Neighbor Prop LLC
|Davis Kenneth D; Davis Virginia A
|$300,000
|1112 McGavock
|Nashville
|37216
|5/1
|Talbot Amy; Talbot Jeffrey K
|Van Camp Brian; Van Camp Karen
|$295,000
|303 Criddle
|Nashville
|37219
|5/23
|White Jeffrey Alan
|Hale Family Trust
|$287,500
|2505, 2507 Brick Church
|Nashville
|37207
|5/13
|Choice City Homes LLC
|Moore-Tisdale LLC
|$270,000
|1121 Tara Ann
|Nashville
|37217
|5/20
|Kls Nashville LLC
|Schenkel David; Schenkel Kendra
|$266,200
|1921 Brookshine Prt
|Antioch
|37013
|5/6
|Property Owner 9 LLC
|Elseady Wafaa; Nasr Ibrahem
|$255,000
|627 Croley
|Nashville
|37209
|5/31
|Smotherman Brothers LLC
|Sovine James Wesley
|$250,000
|0 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|5/21
|Drees Premier Homes Inc
|Vollet Joshua P; Vollet Mylinda
|$250,000
|1406 Walsh
|Nashville
|37208
|5/3
|King Michael John A
|Bates Lyndon
|$246,000
|3427 Cainbrook
|Antioch
|37013
|5/3
|Himpelmann Alexander; Himpelmann Stephanie L
|NVR Inc; Ryan Homes
|$235,820
|3921 Clarksville
|Nashville
|37218
|5/30
|Mh Enterprise LLC
|Murray Carrie; Murray Leroy
|$230,000
|201 Ewing
|Nashville
|37207
|5/22
|Poora Prop GP
|Coleman Rose; Coleman Rufus
|$225,000
|6969 Sunnywood
|Nashville
|37211
|5/21
|Starting Stone LLC
|Roland Property Group LLC
|$220,000
|2439 Bellevue Manor
|Nashville
|37221
|5/22
|Williams Gwendolyn Beth; Williams Steven
|Sisters of The BVM 2011*8 Retired Senior Sisters Trust
|$215,000
|1210 Phillips
|Nashville
|37208
|5/23
|CLS Rentals Prop LLC
|Jordan John E III
|$210,000
|0 Grandview
|Nashville
|37211
|5/8
|GT 3 Prop
|Alterman Sally Schwartz; Barish Dina; Barish Sylvia Rose Estate; Burns Marla; Cohen Rachel; Fondiller Jill H; Jaffe Barbara; Katz Susan Lapidus; Lapidus Douglas; Morrison Stuart E; Newsome Arlene; Prince Frances; Simmons Constance Lapidus; Sloan Steven; Small Bonnie; Barish David Estate; Cohen David S Guardian; Gryll Madelon Jaffe
|$200,000
|6306 Thunderbird
|Nashville
|37209
|5/23
|Woodland Enterprises LLC
|Music City Financial LLC
|$186,000
|38, 40 Shepard
|Nashville
|37210
|5/30
|Hancock Inv Prop LLC
|Music City Holdings LLC
|$167,500
|841 Wren
|Goodlttsvlle
|37072
|5/24
|Husari Phillip; Husari Salim
|PHC Partnership
|$159,000
|3921 Apache
|Antioch
|37013
|5/3
|Lee Seung U
|Shah Ramila; Shah Vinod Estate
|$150,000
|121, 207 Old Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|5/17
|Southbay Prop LLC
|Baker Robert Brian; Baker Robert Bryan; Baker Stephanie Paschall
|$146,222
|1718 14th
|Nashville
|37208
|5/21
|CGM Inc
|Grace Interdenominational Church
|$140,600