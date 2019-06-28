Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 28, 2019

Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for May 2019

Updated 3:50PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Top commercial real estate sales, May 2019, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
3969 Apache Antioch 37013 5/30 Mallards Landing Apts Owner LLC Towers On Western LLC $27,150,000
1324, 1402 2nd Nashville 37208 5/29 Neuhoff Acquisition LLC Germantown Creative Lp $26,250,000
415 27th Nashville 37209 5/21 Charlotte Ave Storage LLC Charlotte Pike Storage LLC $16,100,000
380 Harding Nashville 37211 5/15 380 Harding LLC; 380 Harding Apts Pacific Harding LLC $13,850,000
707 Spence Nashville 37217 5/2 707 Spence Lane LLC 46Th Street Inv $8,370,000
1601 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 5/31 OLP Nashville TN LLC Lrf1 Nashville Logistics 1 LLC $8,000,000
435 Swinging Bridge, 351 Hillman Old Hickory 37138 5/8 DP 112 LLC Baurle Eric J; Budslick Paul; Crossman Jim; Ellis Truitt C; Pennington Brent; Peters Karl $7,700,000
1402 2nd Nashville 37208 5/31 Neuhoff Acquisition II LLC Neuhoff Acquisition LLC $5,250,000
1212, 1214, 1218 McGavock Nashville 37203 5/1 McGavock Health Care Inc Hale Jewell M; Kirby Robert L $4,925,000
3811 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 5/10 Gtom Gh-1 LLC Suntrust Bank $4,650,000
311 Trinity Nashville 37207 5/21 311 W Trinity Inv LLC Shriji Hospitality Inc $4,300,000
1015 Davidson Nashville 37209 5/22 Joe C Davis Foundation Metropolitan Government of Nashville $4,100,000
8234 Highway 100 Nashville 37221 5/31 Bellevue Il-Al Inv LLC Daugherty Vernon C Estate $3,900,000
321 Broadway Nashville 37201 5/9 Smith Edward L; Smith Karen D Sweet Lufay Anderson II $3,500,000
531, 533 4th Nashville 37210 5/23 Pizzuti 4th Ave South LLC Sobro Prop LLC $3,200,000
525 40th, 4007 Delaware 40th Nashville 37209 5/14 40th Ave GP Lighthouse Holding Corp $2,867,000
8456 Highway 100 Nashville 37221 5/6 Natchez Trace Partners LLC Royal City LLC $2,700,000
623, 625, 627 2nd Nashville 37210 5/1 L&L Nashville LLC Larry Roberts Real Estate Trust; Roberts Larry L $2,625,000
420 Metroplex Nashville 37211 5/2 Somatel Hotel LLC Par Invs $2,530,000
4310 Nolensville Nashville 37211 5/16 3NB LLC Arc Hr5Stp3001 LLC; Inland American St Portfolio Jp3 LLC $2,327,792
1501 Stewarts Nashville 37218 5/6 Wildflower Partners LLC Causey Betty Faye Richards; Ellis Dorothy Jean Richards; Richards Bobby Earl; Richards Gus Jr; Fielder Peggy Jo Richards; Richards Judy; Richards Roger Dale $2,300,000
1101 17th Nashville 37212 5/13 Music Row Dev LLC Murphy Kelly D; Murphy Robert P $1,975,000
201 Thompson Nashville 37211 5/17 Oak Holdings LLC Mehran & Roushi LLC $1,700,000
1103 17th Nashville 37212 5/13 Music Row Dev LLC MH Synergy LLC $1,695,000
614, 700 18th Nashville 37203 5/7 614-700 18th Ave N Nash LLC Horton Shane S $1,600,000
9646, 9650 Harpeth Nashville 37221 5/13 Davis Lisa Ann; Davis Thomas Patrick Johnson Catherine Gail; Johnson James M $1,500,000
1105 17th Nashville 37212 5/29 Jones Mary Loventhal Wiseman Craig M; Wiseman Kimberly K $1,500,000
6200 Charlotte Nashville 37209 5/22 Dubya G LLC Edry B&K-6 GP $1,450,000
1031 17th Nashville 37212 5/13 Music Row Dev LLC TN Ind Colleges & Univ Assoc $1,440,000
910 Rivergate Goodlttsvlle 37072 5/17 Norman Clark Lp ACV Watkins Portfolio I $1,426,000
1202 Gallatin Nashville 37206 5/24 1206 Gallatin Ave LLC Disser Enterprises Inc $1,400,000
9606 Highway 96 Nashville 37221 5/6 Ernest Todd W Howington Randy G Jr; Howington Samantha $1,350,000
2800 Clifton Nashville 37209 5/15 Ira Innovations LLC; Max Khazanov Ira E3 Construction Services LLC $1,350,000
510 Collins Park Antioch 37013 5/8 NBH Partnership Trimurti Partnership $1,349,000
3451 Lebanon Hermitage 37076 5/29 Tisano Realty Inc Huh Bok Nam; Huh Mike Gang $1,300,000
1714 Seifried Nashville 37208 5/15 Urban Housing Solutions Inc Millennium Apts Lp $1,300,000
1328 Vashti Nashville 37207 5/1 Sunday School Publishing Board Inc Trnc Prop LLC $1,100,000
9184 Hester Beasley Nashville 37221 5/21 Hill Iila D; Hill Stacy J Farro Jenna; Farro Josh $1,080,000
630, 632 Benton Nashville 37204 5/2 Gaskins Gigi; Gaskins Gigi; Gaskins Gigi Cottage Cove Co; Cottage Cove Co; Cottage Cove Co $1,045,000
714, 716 Gallatin Nashville 37206 5/21 Higgins James S; Piliponis Richard D Brock Jeffrey S $1,020,000
2640 Nolensville Nashville 37211 5/15 Ramirez Anasandra; Ramirez Carlos Mister Nyx LLC $950,000
312, 314, 316, 318 Chesterfield Nashville 37212 5/31 Brown E Brown LLC Simmons Kay S; Simmons Keith B $880,000
1824, 1912, 1914 Dr Db Todd Jr Nashville 37208 5/30 Pasifica Inv LLC Thomas Margaret A $850,000
3711 Nolensville Nashville 37211 5/16 Ma Holding LLC Kakar Nazir; Yousef Mohammad $800,000
219 Shady Grove Nashville 37214 5/14 Mires John Allen J Gary $750,000
1606 16th Nashville 37212 5/28 M D Prop LLC Gonzalez Debra Ann; Wright Waddell $750,000
912, 914, 916 Harpeth Valley Nashville 37221 5/6 PBNJ Mgmt LLC Black Jettie Luann; Black Loren L; Gabriel Real Estate Holdings LLC $747,500
313 29th Nashville 37203 5/1 Jones Robert Eric; Jones Sheila McMorrow Perry Joseph L; Williams Jannie C $746,137
4021, 4025 Travis, 336 Welch Nashville 37211 5/30 ATS Nashville Invs LLC Advanced Turf Solutions Inc $735,210
5112 Nolensville Nashville 37211 5/9 Alinejad Haidar; Torkan Roohangiz Evelyn M Hodge Revocable Living Trust; Himber Anita Carrol; Hodge Evelyn Estate; Hodge James Leroy; Maddox Rachel $730,000
1527 Riverside Nashville 37206 5/15 Riverside East Dev LLC Augustus Stanford Cannon Trust; James Isaac Cannon Trust; Sewell Cynthia P; Stallings Anna Kate C; Emmeline Maeve Cannon Trust $730,000
2340, 2352 Baker Goodlttsvlle 37072 5/29 Downend Larry W Jr; Tubbs Jacqueline Melcher Sherry; Melcher Tom; Gleaves John $719,900
2940 Old Hickory Nashville 37221 5/21 TN Parks & Greenways Found Mauk Linda B; Roach Linda B; Roach Linda Branstetter; Branstetter Legacy Partners LLC $650,000
261, 276 White Bridge Nashville 37209 5/2 Fristoe Martha Jo Woodall Terry; Woodall Terry W; Woodall Terry; Woodall Terry W; Woodall Terry; Woodall Terry W $635,000
404 Main Goodlttsvlle 37072 5/3 805 NW Broad LLC TGP LLC $565,000
1541, 1555 Neelys Bend Madison 37115 5/20 Blier Jack William; Blier Pamela Parker Pridemore Bill; Pridemore Wilese Denise $500,000
4896, 4935 McCool Nashville 37218 5/3 Hitson Joshua A; Hitson Mary E Buttrey Vicki McCool; Haynes Leighanne McCool; McCool Donnie $480,000
49, 51 Wharf Nashville 37210 5/15 CMC Dev LLC Farricielli Greg; Hellmer Josh $450,000
6851, 6853 Old Hickory Whites Cr 37189 5/16 Babcock Christopher; Richardson Ellery Martin Debra E; Martin Debra Elaine; Martin William Lawrence Jr $450,000
1909 Lebanon Nashville 37210 5/20 Night Prop Education Intelligence Inc $427,025
6100 New York Nashville 37209 5/13 Rise Dev LLC TN Conference United Methodist Church Inc $410,000
1132 Graycroft Madison 37115 5/31 North Graycroft Ave Trust Rochelle Center $408,000
4908 Kentucky Nashville 37209 5/1 Family Reconciliation Center St Lukes Community House Episcopal Inc $350,000
1820 River Nashville 37218 5/21 Frazier Michele Ivey; Frazier Roderick V Hall Bobby; Poteat Pamela $340,000
5843 Nolensville Nashville 37211 5/31 Kim Andrew Chung; Kim Un Jung; Kim Young Ho Embree Family Trust $325,000
403 32nd Nashville 37212 5/9 403 32nd Ave S LLC Alterman Sally Schwartz; Barish Dina; Barish Sylvia Rose Estate; Burns Marla; Cohen Rachel; Fondiller Jill H; Gryll Madelon Jaffe; Jaffe Barbara; Katz Susan Lapidus; Lapidus Douglas; Morrison Stuart E; Newsome Arlene; Prince Frances; Simmons Constance Lapidus; Sloan Steven; Small Bonnie; Cohen David S Guardian $317,500
1584 Brockton Ln Nashville 37221 5/23 Hamby Candice; Hamby Christopher Bullard Chris B; Bullard Rebekah A $312,500
141 Thompson Nashville 37211 5/7 J N J Group LLC J2K Builders LLC $310,000
629 Croley Nashville 37209 5/13 Williams Andy; Williams Tina Sovine James Wesley $303,000
2245 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 5/3 Lee Seung U Shah Ramila; Shah Vinod Estate $300,000
701 28th Nashville 37208 5/21 2nd Ave Prop LLC Nance Janetta; Patterson Robert E $300,000
509 Lentz Madison 37115 5/22 Good Neighbor Prop LLC Davis Kenneth D; Davis Virginia A $300,000
1112 McGavock Nashville 37216 5/1 Talbot Amy; Talbot Jeffrey K Van Camp Brian; Van Camp Karen $295,000
303 Criddle Nashville 37219 5/23 White Jeffrey Alan Hale Family Trust $287,500
2505, 2507 Brick Church Nashville 37207 5/13 Choice City Homes LLC Moore-Tisdale LLC $270,000
1121 Tara Ann Nashville 37217 5/20 Kls Nashville LLC Schenkel David; Schenkel Kendra $266,200
1921 Brookshine Prt Antioch 37013 5/6 Property Owner 9 LLC Elseady Wafaa; Nasr Ibrahem $255,000
627 Croley Nashville 37209 5/31 Smotherman Brothers LLC Sovine James Wesley $250,000
0 Charlotte Nashville 37209 5/21 Drees Premier Homes Inc Vollet Joshua P; Vollet Mylinda $250,000
1406 Walsh Nashville 37208 5/3 King Michael John A Bates Lyndon $246,000
3427 Cainbrook Antioch 37013 5/3 Himpelmann Alexander; Himpelmann Stephanie L NVR Inc; Ryan Homes $235,820
3921 Clarksville Nashville 37218 5/30 Mh Enterprise LLC Murray Carrie; Murray Leroy $230,000
201 Ewing Nashville 37207 5/22 Poora Prop GP Coleman Rose; Coleman Rufus $225,000
6969 Sunnywood Nashville 37211 5/21 Starting Stone LLC Roland Property Group LLC $220,000
2439 Bellevue Manor Nashville 37221 5/22 Williams Gwendolyn Beth; Williams Steven Sisters of The BVM 2011*8 Retired Senior Sisters Trust $215,000
1210 Phillips Nashville 37208 5/23 CLS Rentals Prop LLC Jordan John E III $210,000
0 Grandview Nashville 37211 5/8 GT 3 Prop Alterman Sally Schwartz; Barish Dina; Barish Sylvia Rose Estate; Burns Marla; Cohen Rachel; Fondiller Jill H; Jaffe Barbara; Katz Susan Lapidus; Lapidus Douglas; Morrison Stuart E; Newsome Arlene; Prince Frances; Simmons Constance Lapidus; Sloan Steven; Small Bonnie; Barish David Estate; Cohen David S Guardian; Gryll Madelon Jaffe $200,000
6306 Thunderbird Nashville 37209 5/23 Woodland Enterprises LLC Music City Financial LLC $186,000
38, 40 Shepard Nashville 37210 5/30 Hancock Inv Prop LLC Music City Holdings LLC $167,500
841 Wren Goodlttsvlle 37072 5/24 Husari Phillip; Husari Salim PHC Partnership $159,000
3921 Apache Antioch 37013 5/3 Lee Seung U Shah Ramila; Shah Vinod Estate $150,000
121, 207 Old Hickory Madison 37115 5/17 Southbay Prop LLC Baker Robert Brian; Baker Robert Bryan; Baker Stephanie Paschall $146,222
1718 14th Nashville 37208 5/21 CGM Inc Grace Interdenominational Church $140,600

Williamson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
1000 Park Village Fairview 37062 5/8 Hallmark Legacy Fairview TN LLC Park Village Partners; Powell Gregory L $9,200,000
2429 Rocky Fork Nolensville 37135 5/8 Ccd Oldsmith Henry LLC Henry Everett Parman Trust $8,083,166
1734 General George Patton Brentwood 37027 5/17 Richland South LLC 1734 LLC $5,200,000
2970 Del Rio Franklin 37069 5/9 Clayton Prop Group Inc Reese Gordon Owen (Estate Of) $4,836,700
0 Ragsdale Brentwood 37027 5/1 Hillside Dev Inc Raintree Capital LLC $3,650,000
5495 Big East Fork Franklin 37064 5/3 Avi Prop LLC East Fork Farms LLC $3,400,000
2230 Broadway Nolensville 37135 5/9 Turnberry Homes LLC Ccd Oldsmith Henry LLC $3,400,000
145 Parkway Franklin 37064 5/1 Nutritional Support Services L P 145 Sep LLC $2,794,928
617 Bradley Franklin 37067 5/17 Request Prop JWG Inc $2,300,000
5195 Old Harding Franklin 37064 5/29 Bynum Chigger J; Bynum David L Stetax LLC $2,150,000
3180 Carl Franklin 37064 5/17 3180 Carl Road Trust Wyse February L; Wyse Steven Jason $2,150,000
6475 Peytonsville Arno Coll Grove 37046 5/10 Lone Oak Trust Kole Diane L; Kole Gerald M Jr $2,000,000
5660 Old 96 Franklin 37064 5/15 Hartselle Lynn; Hartselle Richard L Williams Bill D $1,685,000
Old Harding Franklin 37064 5/24 Natures Way Living LLC Buck Ronald D $1,500,000
5755 Lick Creek Franklin 37064 5/10 Coley Billy; Coley Clair Billyville LLC $1,400,000
5780 Greenbriar Franklin 37064 5/28 Williams Angela R; Williams J Winston Hatcher Amy Collins Sullivan; Hatcher Steven Cary $995,000
5895 Old 96 Franklin 37064 5/2 Carell Jennifer; Carell Michael Jordan Brenda D; Jordan John C $860,000
6990 Giles Hill Coll Grove 37046 5/13 Williamson County Carlisi Sabrina; Lorusso Vincenzo $785,000
0 Main Spring Hill 37174 5/13 S&S Dev Group V LLC Harvey Edmund $700,000
5705 Hopewell Ridge Franklin 37064 5/8 Sonnenberg Diane; Sonnenberg Gary Dorman John; Dorman Pamela $625,000
308 Century Franklin 37064 5/17 Slee Christopher; Slee Marie Dorflinger Jaramillo Onesimo $600,000
0 Russell Franklin 37064 5/1 Russell Ridge LLC English Family Trust $585,000
5159 Main Spring Hill 37174 5/13 Hanhar LLC Harvey Edmund; Harvey Jeffrey $510,000
9610 Clovercroft Nolensville 37135 5/24 Hahn Curt Gaidos Kenneth G; Gaidos Susan H $500,000
7338 Michael Lankford Fairview 37062 5/1 Black Brandon Ray; Black Jennifer Diane Pewitt Judy $499,000
709 Wadestone Franklin 37064 5/28 Metzger Christopher B; Metzger Kaci D Thurm David M; Thurm Keri $460,000
5143 Main Spring Hill 37174 5/13 S&S Dev Group LLC Harvey Edmund; Harvey Jeffrey $400,000
Ash Hill Coll Grove   5/1 Just Trust Van Slyke Dennis $400,000
7401 Liberty Fairview 37062 5/24 Hurst Carol R; Hurst Tom Fairview Prop LLC $399,000
0 Arno-Allisona Coll Grove 37068 5/15 Jeffers Gretchen G; Jeffers Jonathan A Preston Penny $270,000
761 Vernon Franklin 37067 5/20 Ananthaneni Sucharita Vernon Kevin T; Vernon Mary P $240,000
Byrd Coll Grove 37046 5/20 Sklenka Bradley; Sklenka Kara Perry Dewayne; Perry Teresa; Perry Teresa Gayle $235,000
Cross Keys Coll Grove 37046 5/29 Moss Joel Manley; Moss Lori Ann Carpenter Casey N; Carpenter Christopher E $175,000
Cox Arrington 37014 5/1 Mellon Jill; Mellon Scott A Hayes James L; Hayes Naomi C $160,000
6907 Flat Creek Coll Grove 37046 5/31 Hutchison Craig; Hutchison Tina Castleman Betty; Castleman John $148,500

Rutherford County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
7030 Alon Babayan Arch, 1005, 1021, 1024, 1059 Arlene, 4017, 4019, 4021, 4025, 4027, 4031 Cody, 6001, 6030, 6058 Cullen, 696, 973 Evie Ann, 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029, 2031, 2033, 2035, 3003, 3020, 4003 George Buchanan, 703 Holland Ridge, 8008, 8016 Logan, 3037 London View, 8027 Mickey Katz, 9014 Nathaniel, 132 Oak Valley, 906, 916, 936 Patty, 3000, 3002, 3004, 3006, 3008, 3010, 3012, 3014, 3016 Various Various 5/1 EPH 2 Assets LLC MTP Prop LLC $6,658,700
2612 Apostle, 3413 Axelwood, 1311 Azure, 3223 Bilbrey, 2711 Comer, 326 Ella, 1127 Geneil, 3330 Hamberton, 3150 Holsted, 1241 LaSalle, 1572 Laurel Ledge, 833 LaVergne, 670 Mable, 3003 Potts, 236 Quiet, 705 Riata, 317 Rosemary, 401 St. Francis, 2627 Sewanee, 1008, 1028 Tammy Sue, 1614 Teresa, 417 Titan, 3012 Wellington Various Various 5/8 Progress Residential Borrower 8 LLC Progress Residential Borrower 7 LLC $5,583,900
561, 610 Sam Ridley Smyrna 37167 5/21 Finkel Lorrie BR Smyrna TN Owner LLC $3,450,000
2923 Old Fort M'boro 37128 5/16 Southern Cornerstone Inc Tire World of M'boro Inc $1,700,000
319 Lokey M'boro 37130 5/2 319 Invs LLC Spangler Larry $1,700,000
909 Old Fort M'boro 37129 5/17 Stokes Aaron; Stokes Lydia Marie Halle Prop LLC $1,000,000
Veterans M'boro 37128 5/6 Harney Homes LLC Cornerstone Dev LLC $990,000
129 Lowry Smyrna 37167 5/2 805 Nw Broad LLC Tinkham John S Sr $845,000
12273 Manchester Christiana 37037 5/3 Lester Donald; Lester Misty C Brooks Kelly R $762,000
2124 Stonecrest Smyrna 37167 5/16 Om Namah Shivay LLC 1917 LLC $700,000
5068 Murfreesboro La Vergne 37086 5/23 Mahalaxmi 15242 Partners Gath Janice K Revocable Trust; Gordon Tiffany Susan $700,000
Barfield M'boro 37128 5/29 New Salem Land Dev LLC Benefield Evelyn; Benefield Jerry $660,000
Veterans M'boro 37128 5/21 Harney Homes LLC Cornerstone Dev LLC $660,000
9185 Arnold Christiana 37037 5/23 Del Rosso Peter Freeman Leigh Ann; Freeman Rodney $650,000
Richland Richardson M'boro 37130 5/29 Guarantano James Puckett Joy E $562,500
Hutchinson M'boro 37130 5/17 Hollingshead Land LLC Sain Kelli; Thomas Gentry Dene; Thomas Michael Lynn; Thomas Wilma D Estate; Troster Neika Thomas Estate $536,150
5518 BATEY M'boro 37129 5/1 Lauer Karen Butler Chad Allen; Butler Kelley Maureen; Holmes Andrew T $530,000
1803 Broad M'boro 37129 5/1 Beasley Joe B & Associates Lp Anderton Gary P; Anderton Partnership The $465,000
College M'boro 37129 5/29 Pingree 2000 Real Estate Holdings LLC Englehart Betty Jean; Johns Enterprises $449,900
7871 Twelve Corners Lascassas 37085 5/6 Harrison Kerri; Harrison Michael Hopkins Jonathan A $437,500
7, 8, 10 Greenwood Acres Eagleville 37060 5/9 Huey Rob; Jent Jason; Moore Jeff Fulmer Joshua A; Fulmer Joshua B; George Howard III; Howard George III $412,416
9377 Franklin M'boro 37128 5/6 Marino Russell Jr Onorato Paul A $400,000
1 Magnolia Valley Eagleville 37060 5/16 King Kimberly; King Tyler Johnson Jesse; Johnson Kylie $390,000
1122 Chapel Hill Eagleville 37060 5/7 Drone Phillip; Moore Gary Fulmer Joshua B; George Howard III $372,120
River Milton 37118 5/14 Carter Kendall R; Carter Kimberly M Woods Dexter; Woods Melanie $360,659
Lascassas M'boro 37130 5/9 Rhb LLC Brown Kay Pitts; Green Kim Pitts; Pitts Bobby Lee; Pitts Jay A; Pitts John Lewis $339,673
Millersburg Christiana 37037 5/15 Martin Henry G IV Bates John $320,606
220 Bilbro M'boro 37130 5/24 Bodnar Bela Frierson Wanda D $320,000
Halls Hill M'boro 37130 5/3 Bartlett Jan; Bartlett Michael PNB Holding Co 2 Inc $303,050
Greenwood La Vergne 37086 5/2 L&E Prop Dev & Cont Inc Waldron Joan; Waldron Robert W Sr $274,105
1114 Tennessee M'boro 37130 5/7 Grey Wolf LLPC Nutt Stephen D Property LLC $260,000
1601 Flat Rock M'boro 37130 5/21 Holder Robert Timothy; Holder Stacia Bratton Lavenia A; Bratton Matthew $250,000
12460 Mount Pleasant Rockvale 37153 5/3 Jackson Brandi R; Jackson Doyle A Jr Hawkins Janet J $220,000
1171 Lawrence M'boro 37128 5/2 Jaeger Kyle; Jaeger Mary Rebekah Burns Frank V $220,000
1122 Chapel Hill Eagleville 37060 5/8 Crawford Jessica; Crawford Thomas D Fulmer Joshua A; Fulmer Joshua B; George Howard III $206,085
852 Alford M'boro 37129 5/21 Pratt Adrien E; Pratt Shannon E Alford James Edwin; Alford Joe Thomas; Hermann Shirley Ann Alford $195,000
Manus M'boro 37127 5/6 Osborne Michael Robert Henderson Mary Katherine; Henderson Timothy J $195,000
Allisona Coll Grove 37046 5/17 Hassell Justin; Hassell Rebekah Kumar Sanjeev; Navdeep Rathi $191,900
3027 Burnt Pine Smyrna 37167 5/3 Bryant Crystal Starr Latham Jamie L; Latham Jason D $178,900
Lebanon M'boro 37130 5/10 Mikhaeil Ashraf Hughes Henrietta M; Hughes Kenneth M $170,000
2090 Rocky Fork Smyrna 37167 5/7 Abdelmalek Shenouda; Ibrahim Janet Linares Daniel Perez; Reyes Leyda E Bonilla $145,000
Williams Christiana 37037 5/16 Smotherman James T Jr; Smotherman Mary Beth Conger Gretchen K; Conger Jack M $140,280
Joe Rowlin Christiana 37037 5/8 Little Carolyn Hayes Nancy S $133,000
6503 Bradyville M'boro 37127 5/23 Alzabet Ahmad Sain Kelli; Thomas Gentry Dene; Thomas Gentry Dene Executor; Thomas Michael Lynn; Thomas Wilma D Estate; Troster Neika Thomas Estate $126,500
2619 Murray Kittrell Readyville 37149 5/9 Brooks Kelly R Cole-Zaragoza Kristel; Ortiz Raymundo Zaragoza; Zaragoza Kristel Cole; Zaragoza-Ortiz Raymundo $107,000

Sumner County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
731 Water Gallatin 37066 5/29 731 Water TN LLC Bandy David; Bandy Derrick; Bandy Dustin $2,400,000
136 Center Point Hendrsnville 37075 5/6 Flatt Kimberly L; Flatt Terry F Pearce Kevin E $925,000
1077 Main Hendrsnville 37075 5/29 Racetrac Petroleum Inc Walter & Janet Sill Living Trust $725,000
1366 Broadway Gallatin 37066 5/16 1366 E Broadway LLC Hurst Danny; Hurst Sarah $700,000
197, 199, 201 John Davis Wstmorlnd 37186 5/30 Lencioni Debra Ann; Lencioni Richard Carl Davis Renee M $690,000
31E Highway Wstmorlnd 37186 5/24 Perry Isaiah M Butler Patsy; Butler Robert R $600,000
Center Point Hendrsnville 37075 5/10 Milliken Taylor Douglas Flatt Kimberlly L; Flatt Terry F $575,000
Highway 31E Hendrsnville 37075 5/29 Racetrac Petroleum Inc Frank Richard Messinger Living Trust $570,432
31E Highway Wstmorlnd 37186 5/3 Henderson Janwynella K; Moore Joshua; Moore Leah Carroll Johnna H; Carroll Scotty D $556,900
1125 Smith Thompson Bethpage 37022 5/21 Iacob Andrei Graves Frederick D; Graves Janice M $531,000
316 Walton Ferry Hendrsnville 37075 5/13 Larry Roberts Real Estate Trust; Roberts John S Tr Appalachian Pipeline Resources LLC $462,500
Weeping Willow Hendrsnville 37075 5/23 Holder Barbara Green Shirley June Estate; Lunsford Joan L Estate; Sumner County Clerk & Master $426,811
220 Rock House Hollow Pvt Bethpage 37022 5/30 Wick Curt Richard; Wick Katherine Tina Rumley Pamela M; Rumley Ronald L $399,995
247 Meadows Portland 37148 5/29 Alderman David; Alderman Jenifer Wright Ronald Lefevre Jr $348,000
174 Saundersville Hendrsnville 37075 5/20 Luisi Richard C Ernst Western Prop $325,000
0 31E Hwy Wstmorlnd 37186 5/20 Manion Henry; Manion Nancy Shrum Barry; Shrum Bobby Dwayne $300,000
370 Bowling Branch Cottontown 37048 5/7 Simino Allison R; Simino James A Meadows Donald R; Meadows Sylvia M $265,000
Old Dobbins Gallatin 37066 5/7 Allen Austin G; Allen Sara L Townsend Christopher Kyle; Townsend Randi $179,900
Tyree Chapel Portland 37148 5/24 Roark Diane; Roark James Mark Young Anissa Kay; Young Charles Mason $172,973
Weeping Willow Hendrsnville 37075 5/30 Wooten Darren A; Wooten Mikki B Bowker Ary B; Green Chuck; Green Daniel; Wasill Michelle; Green Randy; Green Shirley Estate; Green Troy; Lunsford Joan L Estate; Lytle Betty R; Sumner County Clerk & Master $157,815
550 Mount Vernon Bethpage 37022 5/8 Woodard Darryl Wilson; Woodard Wendy Hurst Danny $155,000
430 Bowling Branch Cottontown 37048 5/30 Kirkup Jennifer; Kirkup Timothy OConnor Lisa A $133,000
Gibbs Gallatin 37066 5/21 Hughes Emily P; Hughes Jason W Cothron Virginia Ann; McKoin Henry III $115,000
Bowling Branch Cottontown 37048 5/7 Summers Lanny R Meadows Donald Ray; Meadows Sylvia M $102,000
314 Main Gallatin 37066 5/13 Wngo Charles Luther Jr Boehm Ruby Rebecca; Chaffin Willie Leona; Hudson Peggy Janet; Strahle Teresa Mai $101,000
2790 Highway 31 White House 37188 5/17 Finch Johnna; Finch Jonathan Farmers Bank $100,000
31E Highway Bethpage 37022 5/3 Southeast Community Fire Dept Inc Clark Earl R $100,000

Wilson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
2200 Tuckers Gap Lebanon 37090 5/31 Endeavor Prop Rowland Farms Trust; Sheppard Jennifer Lee Dean Trust $1,996,150
14905 & 14975 Central Lebanon 37090 5/30 NNN Lebanon I LLC Hunt Melanie J; Hunt Melanie Jernigan; Hunt Walter O $1,950,000
Highway 109 Lebanon 37090 5/22 Tenn Prop Woodall Ridge GP Knox Steven M Member; Kw Group LLC $1,720,000
1440 Lone Oak Mt Juliet 37122 5/31 Olam Holdings I LLC Harris Denise; Harris Jamie; Harris Keith Lynn; Harris Stephen Swain $1,178,720
4655 Stewarts Ferry Mt Juliet 37122 5/16 Osullivan Heatherlyn; Osullivan Sean Michael Goins James L Jr; Goins Vivienne Ruddock $1,150,000
851 Linwood     5/29 Cherry Glenn J; Cherry Stacey B Goodwin Lori; Goodwin Tim $1,095,000
6523 Beckwith Mt Juliet 37122 5/13 Giacco Kristi L; Giacco Luciano Welshans Jill; Welshans M Jill; Welshans Wilson $850,000
Sunset Mt Juliet 37122 5/21 Beazer Homes LLC LH Nichols Vale LLC $812,000
1530 Cairo Bend Lebanon 37087 5/6 Greer Rachael H; Greer Scott G Team; Gaines Kevin L Partner; Gaither Jackie Partner; The G Team $705,000
396 Mays Chapel Mt Juliet 37122 5/2 Courtney Cheryl R; Courtney Edwin L Coppinger Carolyn Y; Coppinger Lesley C $517,650
9974 Murfreesboro Lebanon 37090 5/24 Slayton Bobby N Jr; Slayton Suzanne Sweeney Eric; Sweeney Lisa $410,000
3008 Sparta Lebanon 37090 5/17 Grissom Laurie; Grissom Stacey Jan Sparkman Ira Hugh Jr; Sparkman Traci L $400,000
Sparta Watertown 37184 5/1 Green James E Clayton Harold Raymond; Clayton Maribel Cecilia $400,000
3648 Hartsville Lebanon 37087 5/1 Lambrecht Matthew E; Webb Telina C Myers Bonnie G; Myers Mark W $390,000
Berea Church Lebanon 37087 5/2 Alford Tyler D; Morrisett Andrea C Wright Bobby Lee Revocable Trust $385,000
1387 Oak Grove Lebanon 37090 5/23 Pratt Alissa; Pratt William Staggs Chad; Staggs Christen $372,500
0 Coles Ferry Pk Lebanon   5/21 Fussell Kristy A; Wakefield Jeffrey A Worstell Michelle L; Worstell Robbin L $368,000
0 Coles Ferry Pk Lebanon   5/3 Ledford Donald B; Ledford Janice Newman Doris B Estate; Newman William Randall Jr Exec $343,000
1960 Murfreesboro Lebanon 37090 5/9 Shaban Najibe; Sherif Jafar McEntire Barry W; McEntire Cynthia D; Smith Matthew D; Smith Regina H $240,000
4305 Chicken Lebanon 37090 5/13 Crips Gwen; Crips Roger Sr Fiddler Joshua A; Fiddler Rebecca $235,000
146 Public Lebanon 37087 5/7 McCray Cody Creston; McCray Georganne; Shaffer Stephen Kyle Buster Sterling F $227,400
0 Signature Lebanon 37087 5/10 Taylor Heather Langley Nathan Member; Lklb LLC $214,900
0 Rutland     5/24 MacDonough Andrea M; MacDonough Lisa A Horrell Roya $209,000
190 Rocky Branch Watertown 37184 5/2 Huffman Christopher W Blackwell John S; Fuller Randall $197,000
0 Coles Ferry Pk     5/9 Shoaf Timothy A; Shoaf Tonya M Crawford Darrell; Crawford Paula $196,500
1280, 1390 Grant Watertown 37184 5/21 Sharp D W Boles Freda $173,520
0 Cumberland Lebanon   5/31 Patterson Bryan D Turner Judith Fields Vaughan $120,000

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0