Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for May 2019

Friday, June 28, 2019

Top commercial real estate sales, May 2019, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Davidson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 3969 Apache Antioch 37013 5/30 Mallards Landing Apts Owner LLC Towers On Western LLC $27,150,000 1324, 1402 2nd Nashville 37208 5/29 Neuhoff Acquisition LLC Germantown Creative Lp $26,250,000 415 27th Nashville 37209 5/21 Charlotte Ave Storage LLC Charlotte Pike Storage LLC $16,100,000 380 Harding Nashville 37211 5/15 380 Harding LLC; 380 Harding Apts Pacific Harding LLC $13,850,000 707 Spence Nashville 37217 5/2 707 Spence Lane LLC 46Th Street Inv $8,370,000 1601 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 5/31 OLP Nashville TN LLC Lrf1 Nashville Logistics 1 LLC $8,000,000 435 Swinging Bridge, 351 Hillman Old Hickory 37138 5/8 DP 112 LLC Baurle Eric J; Budslick Paul; Crossman Jim; Ellis Truitt C; Pennington Brent; Peters Karl $7,700,000 1402 2nd Nashville 37208 5/31 Neuhoff Acquisition II LLC Neuhoff Acquisition LLC $5,250,000 1212, 1214, 1218 McGavock Nashville 37203 5/1 McGavock Health Care Inc Hale Jewell M; Kirby Robert L $4,925,000 3811 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 5/10 Gtom Gh-1 LLC Suntrust Bank $4,650,000 311 Trinity Nashville 37207 5/21 311 W Trinity Inv LLC Shriji Hospitality Inc $4,300,000 1015 Davidson Nashville 37209 5/22 Joe C Davis Foundation Metropolitan Government of Nashville $4,100,000 8234 Highway 100 Nashville 37221 5/31 Bellevue Il-Al Inv LLC Daugherty Vernon C Estate $3,900,000 321 Broadway Nashville 37201 5/9 Smith Edward L; Smith Karen D Sweet Lufay Anderson II $3,500,000 531, 533 4th Nashville 37210 5/23 Pizzuti 4th Ave South LLC Sobro Prop LLC $3,200,000 525 40th, 4007 Delaware 40th Nashville 37209 5/14 40th Ave GP Lighthouse Holding Corp $2,867,000 8456 Highway 100 Nashville 37221 5/6 Natchez Trace Partners LLC Royal City LLC $2,700,000 623, 625, 627 2nd Nashville 37210 5/1 L&L Nashville LLC Larry Roberts Real Estate Trust; Roberts Larry L $2,625,000 420 Metroplex Nashville 37211 5/2 Somatel Hotel LLC Par Invs $2,530,000 4310 Nolensville Nashville 37211 5/16 3NB LLC Arc Hr5Stp3001 LLC; Inland American St Portfolio Jp3 LLC $2,327,792 1501 Stewarts Nashville 37218 5/6 Wildflower Partners LLC Causey Betty Faye Richards; Ellis Dorothy Jean Richards; Richards Bobby Earl; Richards Gus Jr; Fielder Peggy Jo Richards; Richards Judy; Richards Roger Dale $2,300,000 1101 17th Nashville 37212 5/13 Music Row Dev LLC Murphy Kelly D; Murphy Robert P $1,975,000 201 Thompson Nashville 37211 5/17 Oak Holdings LLC Mehran & Roushi LLC $1,700,000 1103 17th Nashville 37212 5/13 Music Row Dev LLC MH Synergy LLC $1,695,000 614, 700 18th Nashville 37203 5/7 614-700 18th Ave N Nash LLC Horton Shane S $1,600,000 9646, 9650 Harpeth Nashville 37221 5/13 Davis Lisa Ann; Davis Thomas Patrick Johnson Catherine Gail; Johnson James M $1,500,000 1105 17th Nashville 37212 5/29 Jones Mary Loventhal Wiseman Craig M; Wiseman Kimberly K $1,500,000 6200 Charlotte Nashville 37209 5/22 Dubya G LLC Edry B&K-6 GP $1,450,000 1031 17th Nashville 37212 5/13 Music Row Dev LLC TN Ind Colleges & Univ Assoc $1,440,000 910 Rivergate Goodlttsvlle 37072 5/17 Norman Clark Lp ACV Watkins Portfolio I $1,426,000 1202 Gallatin Nashville 37206 5/24 1206 Gallatin Ave LLC Disser Enterprises Inc $1,400,000 9606 Highway 96 Nashville 37221 5/6 Ernest Todd W Howington Randy G Jr; Howington Samantha $1,350,000 2800 Clifton Nashville 37209 5/15 Ira Innovations LLC; Max Khazanov Ira E3 Construction Services LLC $1,350,000 510 Collins Park Antioch 37013 5/8 NBH Partnership Trimurti Partnership $1,349,000 3451 Lebanon Hermitage 37076 5/29 Tisano Realty Inc Huh Bok Nam; Huh Mike Gang $1,300,000 1714 Seifried Nashville 37208 5/15 Urban Housing Solutions Inc Millennium Apts Lp $1,300,000 1328 Vashti Nashville 37207 5/1 Sunday School Publishing Board Inc Trnc Prop LLC $1,100,000 9184 Hester Beasley Nashville 37221 5/21 Hill Iila D; Hill Stacy J Farro Jenna; Farro Josh $1,080,000 630, 632 Benton Nashville 37204 5/2 Gaskins Gigi; Gaskins Gigi; Gaskins Gigi Cottage Cove Co; Cottage Cove Co; Cottage Cove Co $1,045,000 714, 716 Gallatin Nashville 37206 5/21 Higgins James S; Piliponis Richard D Brock Jeffrey S $1,020,000 2640 Nolensville Nashville 37211 5/15 Ramirez Anasandra; Ramirez Carlos Mister Nyx LLC $950,000 312, 314, 316, 318 Chesterfield Nashville 37212 5/31 Brown E Brown LLC Simmons Kay S; Simmons Keith B $880,000 1824, 1912, 1914 Dr Db Todd Jr Nashville 37208 5/30 Pasifica Inv LLC Thomas Margaret A $850,000 3711 Nolensville Nashville 37211 5/16 Ma Holding LLC Kakar Nazir; Yousef Mohammad $800,000 219 Shady Grove Nashville 37214 5/14 Mires John Allen J Gary $750,000 1606 16th Nashville 37212 5/28 M D Prop LLC Gonzalez Debra Ann; Wright Waddell $750,000 912, 914, 916 Harpeth Valley Nashville 37221 5/6 PBNJ Mgmt LLC Black Jettie Luann; Black Loren L; Gabriel Real Estate Holdings LLC $747,500 313 29th Nashville 37203 5/1 Jones Robert Eric; Jones Sheila McMorrow Perry Joseph L; Williams Jannie C $746,137 4021, 4025 Travis, 336 Welch Nashville 37211 5/30 ATS Nashville Invs LLC Advanced Turf Solutions Inc $735,210 5112 Nolensville Nashville 37211 5/9 Alinejad Haidar; Torkan Roohangiz Evelyn M Hodge Revocable Living Trust; Himber Anita Carrol; Hodge Evelyn Estate; Hodge James Leroy; Maddox Rachel $730,000 1527 Riverside Nashville 37206 5/15 Riverside East Dev LLC Augustus Stanford Cannon Trust; James Isaac Cannon Trust; Sewell Cynthia P; Stallings Anna Kate C; Emmeline Maeve Cannon Trust $730,000 2340, 2352 Baker Goodlttsvlle 37072 5/29 Downend Larry W Jr; Tubbs Jacqueline Melcher Sherry; Melcher Tom; Gleaves John $719,900 2940 Old Hickory Nashville 37221 5/21 TN Parks & Greenways Found Mauk Linda B; Roach Linda B; Roach Linda Branstetter; Branstetter Legacy Partners LLC $650,000 261, 276 White Bridge Nashville 37209 5/2 Fristoe Martha Jo Woodall Terry; Woodall Terry W; Woodall Terry; Woodall Terry W; Woodall Terry; Woodall Terry W $635,000 404 Main Goodlttsvlle 37072 5/3 805 NW Broad LLC TGP LLC $565,000 1541, 1555 Neelys Bend Madison 37115 5/20 Blier Jack William; Blier Pamela Parker Pridemore Bill; Pridemore Wilese Denise $500,000 4896, 4935 McCool Nashville 37218 5/3 Hitson Joshua A; Hitson Mary E Buttrey Vicki McCool; Haynes Leighanne McCool; McCool Donnie $480,000 49, 51 Wharf Nashville 37210 5/15 CMC Dev LLC Farricielli Greg; Hellmer Josh $450,000 6851, 6853 Old Hickory Whites Cr 37189 5/16 Babcock Christopher; Richardson Ellery Martin Debra E; Martin Debra Elaine; Martin William Lawrence Jr $450,000 1909 Lebanon Nashville 37210 5/20 Night Prop Education Intelligence Inc $427,025 6100 New York Nashville 37209 5/13 Rise Dev LLC TN Conference United Methodist Church Inc $410,000 1132 Graycroft Madison 37115 5/31 North Graycroft Ave Trust Rochelle Center $408,000 4908 Kentucky Nashville 37209 5/1 Family Reconciliation Center St Lukes Community House Episcopal Inc $350,000 1820 River Nashville 37218 5/21 Frazier Michele Ivey; Frazier Roderick V Hall Bobby; Poteat Pamela $340,000 5843 Nolensville Nashville 37211 5/31 Kim Andrew Chung; Kim Un Jung; Kim Young Ho Embree Family Trust $325,000 403 32nd Nashville 37212 5/9 403 32nd Ave S LLC Alterman Sally Schwartz; Barish Dina; Barish Sylvia Rose Estate; Burns Marla; Cohen Rachel; Fondiller Jill H; Gryll Madelon Jaffe; Jaffe Barbara; Katz Susan Lapidus; Lapidus Douglas; Morrison Stuart E; Newsome Arlene; Prince Frances; Simmons Constance Lapidus; Sloan Steven; Small Bonnie; Cohen David S Guardian $317,500 1584 Brockton Ln Nashville 37221 5/23 Hamby Candice; Hamby Christopher Bullard Chris B; Bullard Rebekah A $312,500 141 Thompson Nashville 37211 5/7 J N J Group LLC J2K Builders LLC $310,000 629 Croley Nashville 37209 5/13 Williams Andy; Williams Tina Sovine James Wesley $303,000 2245 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 5/3 Lee Seung U Shah Ramila; Shah Vinod Estate $300,000 701 28th Nashville 37208 5/21 2nd Ave Prop LLC Nance Janetta; Patterson Robert E $300,000 509 Lentz Madison 37115 5/22 Good Neighbor Prop LLC Davis Kenneth D; Davis Virginia A $300,000 1112 McGavock Nashville 37216 5/1 Talbot Amy; Talbot Jeffrey K Van Camp Brian; Van Camp Karen $295,000 303 Criddle Nashville 37219 5/23 White Jeffrey Alan Hale Family Trust $287,500 2505, 2507 Brick Church Nashville 37207 5/13 Choice City Homes LLC Moore-Tisdale LLC $270,000 1121 Tara Ann Nashville 37217 5/20 Kls Nashville LLC Schenkel David; Schenkel Kendra $266,200 1921 Brookshine Prt Antioch 37013 5/6 Property Owner 9 LLC Elseady Wafaa; Nasr Ibrahem $255,000 627 Croley Nashville 37209 5/31 Smotherman Brothers LLC Sovine James Wesley $250,000 0 Charlotte Nashville 37209 5/21 Drees Premier Homes Inc Vollet Joshua P; Vollet Mylinda $250,000 1406 Walsh Nashville 37208 5/3 King Michael John A Bates Lyndon $246,000 3427 Cainbrook Antioch 37013 5/3 Himpelmann Alexander; Himpelmann Stephanie L NVR Inc; Ryan Homes $235,820 3921 Clarksville Nashville 37218 5/30 Mh Enterprise LLC Murray Carrie; Murray Leroy $230,000 201 Ewing Nashville 37207 5/22 Poora Prop GP Coleman Rose; Coleman Rufus $225,000 6969 Sunnywood Nashville 37211 5/21 Starting Stone LLC Roland Property Group LLC $220,000 2439 Bellevue Manor Nashville 37221 5/22 Williams Gwendolyn Beth; Williams Steven Sisters of The BVM 2011*8 Retired Senior Sisters Trust $215,000 1210 Phillips Nashville 37208 5/23 CLS Rentals Prop LLC Jordan John E III $210,000 0 Grandview Nashville 37211 5/8 GT 3 Prop Alterman Sally Schwartz; Barish Dina; Barish Sylvia Rose Estate; Burns Marla; Cohen Rachel; Fondiller Jill H; Jaffe Barbara; Katz Susan Lapidus; Lapidus Douglas; Morrison Stuart E; Newsome Arlene; Prince Frances; Simmons Constance Lapidus; Sloan Steven; Small Bonnie; Barish David Estate; Cohen David S Guardian; Gryll Madelon Jaffe $200,000 6306 Thunderbird Nashville 37209 5/23 Woodland Enterprises LLC Music City Financial LLC $186,000 38, 40 Shepard Nashville 37210 5/30 Hancock Inv Prop LLC Music City Holdings LLC $167,500 841 Wren Goodlttsvlle 37072 5/24 Husari Phillip; Husari Salim PHC Partnership $159,000 3921 Apache Antioch 37013 5/3 Lee Seung U Shah Ramila; Shah Vinod Estate $150,000 121, 207 Old Hickory Madison 37115 5/17 Southbay Prop LLC Baker Robert Brian; Baker Robert Bryan; Baker Stephanie Paschall $146,222 1718 14th Nashville 37208 5/21 CGM Inc Grace Interdenominational Church $140,600

Williamson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 1000 Park Village Fairview 37062 5/8 Hallmark Legacy Fairview TN LLC Park Village Partners; Powell Gregory L $9,200,000 2429 Rocky Fork Nolensville 37135 5/8 Ccd Oldsmith Henry LLC Henry Everett Parman Trust $8,083,166 1734 General George Patton Brentwood 37027 5/17 Richland South LLC 1734 LLC $5,200,000 2970 Del Rio Franklin 37069 5/9 Clayton Prop Group Inc Reese Gordon Owen (Estate Of) $4,836,700 0 Ragsdale Brentwood 37027 5/1 Hillside Dev Inc Raintree Capital LLC $3,650,000 5495 Big East Fork Franklin 37064 5/3 Avi Prop LLC East Fork Farms LLC $3,400,000 2230 Broadway Nolensville 37135 5/9 Turnberry Homes LLC Ccd Oldsmith Henry LLC $3,400,000 145 Parkway Franklin 37064 5/1 Nutritional Support Services L P 145 Sep LLC $2,794,928 617 Bradley Franklin 37067 5/17 Request Prop JWG Inc $2,300,000 5195 Old Harding Franklin 37064 5/29 Bynum Chigger J; Bynum David L Stetax LLC $2,150,000 3180 Carl Franklin 37064 5/17 3180 Carl Road Trust Wyse February L; Wyse Steven Jason $2,150,000 6475 Peytonsville Arno Coll Grove 37046 5/10 Lone Oak Trust Kole Diane L; Kole Gerald M Jr $2,000,000 5660 Old 96 Franklin 37064 5/15 Hartselle Lynn; Hartselle Richard L Williams Bill D $1,685,000 Old Harding Franklin 37064 5/24 Natures Way Living LLC Buck Ronald D $1,500,000 5755 Lick Creek Franklin 37064 5/10 Coley Billy; Coley Clair Billyville LLC $1,400,000 5780 Greenbriar Franklin 37064 5/28 Williams Angela R; Williams J Winston Hatcher Amy Collins Sullivan; Hatcher Steven Cary $995,000 5895 Old 96 Franklin 37064 5/2 Carell Jennifer; Carell Michael Jordan Brenda D; Jordan John C $860,000 6990 Giles Hill Coll Grove 37046 5/13 Williamson County Carlisi Sabrina; Lorusso Vincenzo $785,000 0 Main Spring Hill 37174 5/13 S&S Dev Group V LLC Harvey Edmund $700,000 5705 Hopewell Ridge Franklin 37064 5/8 Sonnenberg Diane; Sonnenberg Gary Dorman John; Dorman Pamela $625,000 308 Century Franklin 37064 5/17 Slee Christopher; Slee Marie Dorflinger Jaramillo Onesimo $600,000 0 Russell Franklin 37064 5/1 Russell Ridge LLC English Family Trust $585,000 5159 Main Spring Hill 37174 5/13 Hanhar LLC Harvey Edmund; Harvey Jeffrey $510,000 9610 Clovercroft Nolensville 37135 5/24 Hahn Curt Gaidos Kenneth G; Gaidos Susan H $500,000 7338 Michael Lankford Fairview 37062 5/1 Black Brandon Ray; Black Jennifer Diane Pewitt Judy $499,000 709 Wadestone Franklin 37064 5/28 Metzger Christopher B; Metzger Kaci D Thurm David M; Thurm Keri $460,000 5143 Main Spring Hill 37174 5/13 S&S Dev Group LLC Harvey Edmund; Harvey Jeffrey $400,000 Ash Hill Coll Grove 5/1 Just Trust Van Slyke Dennis $400,000 7401 Liberty Fairview 37062 5/24 Hurst Carol R; Hurst Tom Fairview Prop LLC $399,000 0 Arno-Allisona Coll Grove 37068 5/15 Jeffers Gretchen G; Jeffers Jonathan A Preston Penny $270,000 761 Vernon Franklin 37067 5/20 Ananthaneni Sucharita Vernon Kevin T; Vernon Mary P $240,000 Byrd Coll Grove 37046 5/20 Sklenka Bradley; Sklenka Kara Perry Dewayne; Perry Teresa; Perry Teresa Gayle $235,000 Cross Keys Coll Grove 37046 5/29 Moss Joel Manley; Moss Lori Ann Carpenter Casey N; Carpenter Christopher E $175,000 Cox Arrington 37014 5/1 Mellon Jill; Mellon Scott A Hayes James L; Hayes Naomi C $160,000 6907 Flat Creek Coll Grove 37046 5/31 Hutchison Craig; Hutchison Tina Castleman Betty; Castleman John $148,500

Rutherford County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 7030 Alon Babayan Arch, 1005, 1021, 1024, 1059 Arlene, 4017, 4019, 4021, 4025, 4027, 4031 Cody, 6001, 6030, 6058 Cullen, 696, 973 Evie Ann, 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029, 2031, 2033, 2035, 3003, 3020, 4003 George Buchanan, 703 Holland Ridge, 8008, 8016 Logan, 3037 London View, 8027 Mickey Katz, 9014 Nathaniel, 132 Oak Valley, 906, 916, 936 Patty, 3000, 3002, 3004, 3006, 3008, 3010, 3012, 3014, 3016 Various Various 5/1 EPH 2 Assets LLC MTP Prop LLC $6,658,700 2612 Apostle, 3413 Axelwood, 1311 Azure, 3223 Bilbrey, 2711 Comer, 326 Ella, 1127 Geneil, 3330 Hamberton, 3150 Holsted, 1241 LaSalle, 1572 Laurel Ledge, 833 LaVergne, 670 Mable, 3003 Potts, 236 Quiet, 705 Riata, 317 Rosemary, 401 St. Francis, 2627 Sewanee, 1008, 1028 Tammy Sue, 1614 Teresa, 417 Titan, 3012 Wellington Various Various 5/8 Progress Residential Borrower 8 LLC Progress Residential Borrower 7 LLC $5,583,900 561, 610 Sam Ridley Smyrna 37167 5/21 Finkel Lorrie BR Smyrna TN Owner LLC $3,450,000 2923 Old Fort M'boro 37128 5/16 Southern Cornerstone Inc Tire World of M'boro Inc $1,700,000 319 Lokey M'boro 37130 5/2 319 Invs LLC Spangler Larry $1,700,000 909 Old Fort M'boro 37129 5/17 Stokes Aaron; Stokes Lydia Marie Halle Prop LLC $1,000,000 Veterans M'boro 37128 5/6 Harney Homes LLC Cornerstone Dev LLC $990,000 129 Lowry Smyrna 37167 5/2 805 Nw Broad LLC Tinkham John S Sr $845,000 12273 Manchester Christiana 37037 5/3 Lester Donald; Lester Misty C Brooks Kelly R $762,000 2124 Stonecrest Smyrna 37167 5/16 Om Namah Shivay LLC 1917 LLC $700,000 5068 Murfreesboro La Vergne 37086 5/23 Mahalaxmi 15242 Partners Gath Janice K Revocable Trust; Gordon Tiffany Susan $700,000 Barfield M'boro 37128 5/29 New Salem Land Dev LLC Benefield Evelyn; Benefield Jerry $660,000 Veterans M'boro 37128 5/21 Harney Homes LLC Cornerstone Dev LLC $660,000 9185 Arnold Christiana 37037 5/23 Del Rosso Peter Freeman Leigh Ann; Freeman Rodney $650,000 Richland Richardson M'boro 37130 5/29 Guarantano James Puckett Joy E $562,500 Hutchinson M'boro 37130 5/17 Hollingshead Land LLC Sain Kelli; Thomas Gentry Dene; Thomas Michael Lynn; Thomas Wilma D Estate; Troster Neika Thomas Estate $536,150 5518 BATEY M'boro 37129 5/1 Lauer Karen Butler Chad Allen; Butler Kelley Maureen; Holmes Andrew T $530,000 1803 Broad M'boro 37129 5/1 Beasley Joe B & Associates Lp Anderton Gary P; Anderton Partnership The $465,000 College M'boro 37129 5/29 Pingree 2000 Real Estate Holdings LLC Englehart Betty Jean; Johns Enterprises $449,900 7871 Twelve Corners Lascassas 37085 5/6 Harrison Kerri; Harrison Michael Hopkins Jonathan A $437,500 7, 8, 10 Greenwood Acres Eagleville 37060 5/9 Huey Rob; Jent Jason; Moore Jeff Fulmer Joshua A; Fulmer Joshua B; George Howard III; Howard George III $412,416 9377 Franklin M'boro 37128 5/6 Marino Russell Jr Onorato Paul A $400,000 1 Magnolia Valley Eagleville 37060 5/16 King Kimberly; King Tyler Johnson Jesse; Johnson Kylie $390,000 1122 Chapel Hill Eagleville 37060 5/7 Drone Phillip; Moore Gary Fulmer Joshua B; George Howard III $372,120 River Milton 37118 5/14 Carter Kendall R; Carter Kimberly M Woods Dexter; Woods Melanie $360,659 Lascassas M'boro 37130 5/9 Rhb LLC Brown Kay Pitts; Green Kim Pitts; Pitts Bobby Lee; Pitts Jay A; Pitts John Lewis $339,673 Millersburg Christiana 37037 5/15 Martin Henry G IV Bates John $320,606 220 Bilbro M'boro 37130 5/24 Bodnar Bela Frierson Wanda D $320,000 Halls Hill M'boro 37130 5/3 Bartlett Jan; Bartlett Michael PNB Holding Co 2 Inc $303,050 Greenwood La Vergne 37086 5/2 L&E Prop Dev & Cont Inc Waldron Joan; Waldron Robert W Sr $274,105 1114 Tennessee M'boro 37130 5/7 Grey Wolf LLPC Nutt Stephen D Property LLC $260,000 1601 Flat Rock M'boro 37130 5/21 Holder Robert Timothy; Holder Stacia Bratton Lavenia A; Bratton Matthew $250,000 12460 Mount Pleasant Rockvale 37153 5/3 Jackson Brandi R; Jackson Doyle A Jr Hawkins Janet J $220,000 1171 Lawrence M'boro 37128 5/2 Jaeger Kyle; Jaeger Mary Rebekah Burns Frank V $220,000 1122 Chapel Hill Eagleville 37060 5/8 Crawford Jessica; Crawford Thomas D Fulmer Joshua A; Fulmer Joshua B; George Howard III $206,085 852 Alford M'boro 37129 5/21 Pratt Adrien E; Pratt Shannon E Alford James Edwin; Alford Joe Thomas; Hermann Shirley Ann Alford $195,000 Manus M'boro 37127 5/6 Osborne Michael Robert Henderson Mary Katherine; Henderson Timothy J $195,000 Allisona Coll Grove 37046 5/17 Hassell Justin; Hassell Rebekah Kumar Sanjeev; Navdeep Rathi $191,900 3027 Burnt Pine Smyrna 37167 5/3 Bryant Crystal Starr Latham Jamie L; Latham Jason D $178,900 Lebanon M'boro 37130 5/10 Mikhaeil Ashraf Hughes Henrietta M; Hughes Kenneth M $170,000 2090 Rocky Fork Smyrna 37167 5/7 Abdelmalek Shenouda; Ibrahim Janet Linares Daniel Perez; Reyes Leyda E Bonilla $145,000 Williams Christiana 37037 5/16 Smotherman James T Jr; Smotherman Mary Beth Conger Gretchen K; Conger Jack M $140,280 Joe Rowlin Christiana 37037 5/8 Little Carolyn Hayes Nancy S $133,000 6503 Bradyville M'boro 37127 5/23 Alzabet Ahmad Sain Kelli; Thomas Gentry Dene; Thomas Gentry Dene Executor; Thomas Michael Lynn; Thomas Wilma D Estate; Troster Neika Thomas Estate $126,500 2619 Murray Kittrell Readyville 37149 5/9 Brooks Kelly R Cole-Zaragoza Kristel; Ortiz Raymundo Zaragoza; Zaragoza Kristel Cole; Zaragoza-Ortiz Raymundo $107,000

Sumner County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 731 Water Gallatin 37066 5/29 731 Water TN LLC Bandy David; Bandy Derrick; Bandy Dustin $2,400,000 136 Center Point Hendrsnville 37075 5/6 Flatt Kimberly L; Flatt Terry F Pearce Kevin E $925,000 1077 Main Hendrsnville 37075 5/29 Racetrac Petroleum Inc Walter & Janet Sill Living Trust $725,000 1366 Broadway Gallatin 37066 5/16 1366 E Broadway LLC Hurst Danny; Hurst Sarah $700,000 197, 199, 201 John Davis Wstmorlnd 37186 5/30 Lencioni Debra Ann; Lencioni Richard Carl Davis Renee M $690,000 31E Highway Wstmorlnd 37186 5/24 Perry Isaiah M Butler Patsy; Butler Robert R $600,000 Center Point Hendrsnville 37075 5/10 Milliken Taylor Douglas Flatt Kimberlly L; Flatt Terry F $575,000 Highway 31E Hendrsnville 37075 5/29 Racetrac Petroleum Inc Frank Richard Messinger Living Trust $570,432 31E Highway Wstmorlnd 37186 5/3 Henderson Janwynella K; Moore Joshua; Moore Leah Carroll Johnna H; Carroll Scotty D $556,900 1125 Smith Thompson Bethpage 37022 5/21 Iacob Andrei Graves Frederick D; Graves Janice M $531,000 316 Walton Ferry Hendrsnville 37075 5/13 Larry Roberts Real Estate Trust; Roberts John S Tr Appalachian Pipeline Resources LLC $462,500 Weeping Willow Hendrsnville 37075 5/23 Holder Barbara Green Shirley June Estate; Lunsford Joan L Estate; Sumner County Clerk & Master $426,811 220 Rock House Hollow Pvt Bethpage 37022 5/30 Wick Curt Richard; Wick Katherine Tina Rumley Pamela M; Rumley Ronald L $399,995 247 Meadows Portland 37148 5/29 Alderman David; Alderman Jenifer Wright Ronald Lefevre Jr $348,000 174 Saundersville Hendrsnville 37075 5/20 Luisi Richard C Ernst Western Prop $325,000 0 31E Hwy Wstmorlnd 37186 5/20 Manion Henry; Manion Nancy Shrum Barry; Shrum Bobby Dwayne $300,000 370 Bowling Branch Cottontown 37048 5/7 Simino Allison R; Simino James A Meadows Donald R; Meadows Sylvia M $265,000 Old Dobbins Gallatin 37066 5/7 Allen Austin G; Allen Sara L Townsend Christopher Kyle; Townsend Randi $179,900 Tyree Chapel Portland 37148 5/24 Roark Diane; Roark James Mark Young Anissa Kay; Young Charles Mason $172,973 Weeping Willow Hendrsnville 37075 5/30 Wooten Darren A; Wooten Mikki B Bowker Ary B; Green Chuck; Green Daniel; Wasill Michelle; Green Randy; Green Shirley Estate; Green Troy; Lunsford Joan L Estate; Lytle Betty R; Sumner County Clerk & Master $157,815 550 Mount Vernon Bethpage 37022 5/8 Woodard Darryl Wilson; Woodard Wendy Hurst Danny $155,000 430 Bowling Branch Cottontown 37048 5/30 Kirkup Jennifer; Kirkup Timothy OConnor Lisa A $133,000 Gibbs Gallatin 37066 5/21 Hughes Emily P; Hughes Jason W Cothron Virginia Ann; McKoin Henry III $115,000 Bowling Branch Cottontown 37048 5/7 Summers Lanny R Meadows Donald Ray; Meadows Sylvia M $102,000 314 Main Gallatin 37066 5/13 Wngo Charles Luther Jr Boehm Ruby Rebecca; Chaffin Willie Leona; Hudson Peggy Janet; Strahle Teresa Mai $101,000 2790 Highway 31 White House 37188 5/17 Finch Johnna; Finch Jonathan Farmers Bank $100,000 31E Highway Bethpage 37022 5/3 Southeast Community Fire Dept Inc Clark Earl R $100,000

